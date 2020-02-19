US petcoke export prices to rise on Indian demand

US petcoke export prices are poised to increase in 2020, according to leading global and multi-industry advisory, research and business intelligence boutique CW Group.

Despite a forecasted slight pricing decline in late 2019, demand for US petcoke is expected to grow in 2020. India, the largest export destination for US petroleum coke, is set to drive demand in 2020 as domestic gasification projects are projected to absorb close to half of India’s own petroleum coke output, creating a strong market opportunity for US refiners.

Additionally, the cement and steel industries in India are pushing for the removal of the import duty currently applied on petroleum coke in a bid to increase cost competitiveness as economic growth in the country has slowed down.

“As coal prices face downward pressure due to a slowdown in global economic activity, as also demonstrated by a record low BDI index in January, petcoke manufacturers are constrained on the quantum of price appreciation that they can demand from buyers, says Carolina Pereira, Research and Advisory Manager at CW Group.

The market dynamics of petroleum coke pricing are somewhat more complex with its relationship to coal prices as well as the impact of freight charges on final product pricing. Even though demand for US petcoke is likely to increase, the combination of slumping coal prices and record low shipping rates is putting a major crimp on pricing initiatives of US petcoke manufacturers. This scenario is further complicated with the impact of environmental legislation around the world slowly but surely curtaining the use of high-sulfur petcoke, one of the major products of US manufacturers.

