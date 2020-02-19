Telecom Equipment Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Telecom Equipment Market Highlights:

The detailed report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global telecom equipment market is marked to exhibit significant expansion at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2017-2023. The global telecom equipment market is also anticipated to reach the market valuation of USD 562 Bn by the end of the review period. as increased equipment manufacture due to the availability of cheap raw materials and labor in the emerging economies of India and China, high demand for telecommunication services in the remote locations of the underdeveloped areas, and increasing demand for connectivity in various industrial sectors are majorly propelling the growth of the global telecom equipment market during the assessment period.

Factors like high number of cellular stations, increasing use of fiber optics, and wireless access points are expected to change the scenario for the telecom equipment market in the coming years.

Telecom Equipment Market Competitive Landscape:

Several factors are at play in the global telecom equipment market, such as strategic moves, holistic market growth, flow, and trend of the market, and others. These make the market competitive and prominent names help the market take the right route. MRFR profiled a few for such an extensive research and the result reveals names like Alcatel Lucent S.A (France), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Cisco Systems, Inc (the U.S.), Ciena (the U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc (the U.S.), Qualcomm, Inc (the U.S.) Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), ZTE Corporation (China), and Motorola Solutions (the U.S.). These companies are having a strong traction from several quarters and their steps are expected to transform the holistic look of the market.

Telecom Equipment Market Segmentation:

MRFR’s take on the global telecom equipment market has its foundation in the segmentation of the market that allows a closer look at various demographics. The segments are type, infrastructure, and end-users.

Based on the type, the global telecom equipment market can be segmented into public switching, transmission, and customer premise. The public switching segment includes analog switching and digital switching. The transmission segment comprises base transceiver station (BTS), multiplexers, local loops, optical fiber cables, and communication satellites. The customer premise segment comprises local area networks, landline telephone, modems, mobile phones, fax, answering machine, pagers, and routers. The customer premise segment has the maximum share and dominates the market considerably.

Based on the infrastructure, the global telecom equipment market comprises wireless infrastructure and wired infrastructure.

Based on the end-user, the global telecom equipment market includes retail, media, consumer electronics, banking, defense, government, and ISP/mobile operators. The banking segment is substantially contributing to the market to ensure strong reachability.

Telecom Equipment Market Regional Analysis:

The global telecom equipment market has been segmented, region-specifically, into Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). This analysis has its long roots profoundly established in volume-wise and value-wise analysis of the market.

The APAC region commands well-over 40% of the entire market and it will retain its command during the forecast period as well. The region is benefiting from falling raw material price and increased equipment production, which is a by-product of the former. At the same time, affordable labor in China and India is also promoting the market. Demand for telecommunication services in the remote locations and high growth in infrastructures to support connectivity in various industrial sectors are providing the regional market much-needed traction.

