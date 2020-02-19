Clutch Features Justwords Among the Top Content Marketing Agencies in India

Gurgaon, India: Global rating and review research firm Clutch has updated its prestigious list of top Content Marketing Companies in India, and Gurgaon-based Justwords is one of the top agencies to make it.

Clutch is a leading Washington DC-based business intelligence firm. It specializes in reviewing and rating digital marketing companies across the globe. They conduct in-depth reviews for clients of the companies they feature — which means that a Clutch list is based on real, comprehensive feedback from clients. Over the years, Clutch has emerged as one of the world’s most reputed websites when it comes to rating digital marketing companies across the world.

Clutch’s methodology involves extensive research and comprehensive feedback from clients. As a result, companies that Clutch features tend to be those that go above and beyond in terms of client servicing.

Clutch features Justwords in the second position on its coveted “Leaders Matrix”. Here’s a summary of feedback from one of Justwords’ clients, a prominent payment solutions provider:

“ The engagement led to a 10x increase in traffic to the website, exceeding the expectations of the internal team. Justwords creates high-quality content to fit the requirements of the project. The team is personable, available, and hard-working.”

Justwords started almost a decade ago after its founder, Payel Mukherjee, became frustrated at work searching for a good content partner who could provide large volumes of content at required deadlines and affordable prices. She realised there were hardly any brands in the market that could cater to a business’ online content requirement and consult with them on what could be the best type of content that could work for their audience. Justwords was launched in 2010 to fill this gap.

By 2013, Justwordswas chosen by Google as a service partner for its Google Virtual Tours. That changed everything. Clients started approaching Justwords for building their digital brand. The knowledge of content marketing came in handy. As content marketing was exploding into the market, Justwords became one of the early adopters of the game.

Today, the company has built itself as a trustable brand for content marketing.

They have worked with some of the biggest brands in the country — established enterprises as well as emerging startups. Their client roster includes old and new brands like Oyo, Yatra, Paytabs, Hero Fincorp, BCG, Adani, Nestle, Alibaba, HDFC, HSBC, Practo, Rapid Repair etc.

What, however, remains constant is the agency’s commitment to deliver great content and build transformative digital journeys for its clients. The approach is always bespoke and personalised. The Clutch ranking, based almost exclusively on client feedback, validates Justwords’ approach in many ways.

Speaking about the Clutch ranking, Mukherjee says, “This ranking is special for us because it tells us that our clients our happy with what we are doing. And that is really motivating. Our aim remains the same – to create content that is 10 times better; content that will wow the consumer to take action. That wowing happens when content marketing is no longer just about your products or services. It’s about who you are as a brand, and how you touch the human beings you serve. That’s what we strive to deliver.”