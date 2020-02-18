Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for robotic vacuum cleaner market in Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share followed by North America and Europe. The market leader iRobot Corporation has registered 23.6% of growth in annual revenue of 2018 as compared to 2017. In the fiscal year of 2018, company has shipped 3,993 vacuum robots. The company has driven its competitive position and profit dynamics through strategic and continued investment in innovative technology. The iRobot Corporation has received positive ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission for its patent infringement suit, which strengthens the patent portfolio of the company. This positive ruling helps to strengthening the new product development for the iRobot Corporation.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market has shown an exceptional penetration in countries such as U.S. and China. High price of robotic vacuum cleaner is major restraining factor of robotic vacuum cleaner market.

The iRobot Corporation has spent USD 114.0 million, USD 91.8 million and USD 64.4 million for the year ended December 29, 2018, December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 respectively on the marketing and advertising to increase penetration of its robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba.

Trends impacting the market

Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific robotic vacuum cleaner market and the market leaders targeting China and Japan to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

Robotic vacuum cleaner market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as ECOVACS and iRobot Corporation are the market leaders for global robotic vacuum cleaner market. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in global robotic vacuum cleaner market.

New Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Developments

iRobot Corporation has introduced new robot vacuum named as Roomba s9+ and Braava jet m6 mopping robot in May 2019. These robots commute with each other through Imprint Link Technology, which ensures automatic vacuuming and mopping. This launch helps the company to extend their product portfolio for robotic vacuum cleaners.

iRobot Corporation has been honored with Smart Home Award for its Roomba 690 robotic vacuum in December 2017. This award has been given at the Housewares Design Awards 2018. The company’s product called Roomba 690 robotic vacuum has received this award. This award helps to give recognition to the company in the market.

• In September 2017, ECOVACS has showcased its new OZMO technology. This technology comprises of advanced level of mopping feature. This product is specially developed for pet owners, which offers more convenient to pet owners to mop the robotic vacuum cleaner. This development helps the company to provide convenience in using robotic vacuum cleaner.

Scope of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Belgium, Switzerland, Netherlands, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Israel, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America.

• All country based analysis of the robotic vacuum cleaner market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner, pool vacuum cleaner, others. On the basis of operation mode, the market is segmented into self-drive and remote control. On the basis of charging type, the market is segmented into manual charging and automatic charging. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into electronic stores, e-commerce, retail stores, supermarket/hypermarkets, others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, institutional, industrial.

• Robotic vacuum cleaner technology has transformed over the past few years which enables organization to resolve their business challenges and give personalized and engaging experience. Robotic vacuum cleaners offer a feasible path by which different enterprises can bridge the gap between technological growth, customer service and user efficiency.

Key Pointers Covered in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

• Market Size

• Market Shares in Different Regions

• Recent Developments for Market Competitors

• Recent Market Value for Different Regions

• Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

• Company Landscape and Company Share Analysis

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Research Methodology: Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

• Demand Side: Personal consumers, Commercial consumers

• Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.