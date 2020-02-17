The biggest global directory of banks’ branches and ATMs Launched

Banknoted provides useful information about banking services in several countries. It features bank information on twenty-five countries in the world.

Limassol, Cyprus – February 18th, 2020, Banknoted, the biggest online directory of bank branches and ATM, has been launched. According to the Marketing Director of Banknoted, Emma Stark, the directory was established to provides the travelers, ex-pats, and local customers with the information about the closest banking branches and services in the area or in several countries, such as United Kingdom, Denmark, Singapore, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Cyprus, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and United Arab Emirates.

“We are excited about the website launching. We hope the directory will be useful for anyone looking at the banking information in the country they stayed.” said Emma Stark, Marketing Director of Bankmoted.

Banknoted provides useful information about banking services in the countries listed above. In every country, they provide information about banking in general, such as major banks (including their address, contact, banking codes, operating hours) the currency used, and currency exchange options. The directory is beneficial for travelers, ex-pats, or local customers, shortening their time researching information about banking services and the ATMs.

In the case of banking transactions, whether it’s taking money, transfers, credits, or other matters relating to financial services, someone will need a bank role as an intermediary. But when in foreign places, one may not necessarily get the proper information about banking services in the closest area. One can take their smartphone and search on the internet, but sometimes it takes a long time to get the right result. Fortunately, the presence of Banknoted is expected to be able to provide accurate information about banking services in many major countries in the world.

About Banknoted

Banknoted is an online directory of Banking services in several major countries in the world. The directory is well-researched by the Banknoted team to provide accurate information for anyone in need.

The directory features comprehensive information of major banks in the world, including their contact, addresses, operating hours, banking codes, availability of ATMs, the currency used, and currency exchange options. In the future, they will add more banking information. For information, please visit https://banknoted.com.

Contacts:

Emma Stark

Marketing Director

https://banknoted.com

Email: hello@banknoted.com

Address: Valaoritou 2, Germasogeia 4041, Cyprus

Tel: +357 96129745