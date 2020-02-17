M S Dhoni listens to ‘Mere Mehboob’ in a rest room

M S Dhoni is known for his cricket but many of his fans are also aware that he loves music especially retro.

There have been videos in past where Dhoni has shown his singing skills. A new video has now come out through a fan club of Dhoni where the cricketer is enjoying music sung by a new singer.

The new singer is known as Ishaan Khan who is known for his single called ‘Doggy’ that became popular sometime back.

The singer is singing ‘Mere Mehboob’ from Kishore Kumar’s Mr. X in Bombay while they seem to be chilling in a washroom probably at one of the airports.

Video Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J179-SeGXzY