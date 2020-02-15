Why to Drink Cow’s Milk?

Ever wondered why your grandmother and mother always insisted that you drink cow’s milk every day when you were a kid?

Cow milk is an age-old beverage that finds its roots in Ayurveda and, to date, is an integral part of our daily life. Be it a sweet or a savory dish, cow milk can boost the health benefits as well as make your taste buds dance.

Rich source of protein:

With the increasing fad of having protein shakes and a rich source of whey, cow milk comes handy as it is a rich source of Casein (80%) and Whey (20%).

Weight loss friendly:

A treasure trove of proteins, it works like a charm if you are looking to lose weight. Cow milk contains more low-fat content than buffalo milk and therefore is lighter and easy to digest. It is high in phosphorus & vitamin B12 and is an excellent source of protein and calcium. Being rich in calcium and vitamin D, cow milk helps the body in burning calories by increasing the metabolism of fat.

Child development:

Worried about the slow growth of your child?

Well, the researchers found that on average, a three-year-old having cow’s milk daily grew 1.5 centimeters taller than a child consuming the same amount of alternative milk.

Milk and Mental Health:

Adequate vitamin D levels support the production of serotonin, a hormone associated with mood, appetite, and sleep. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with depression, chronic fatigue, and PMS. Cow’s milk and other foods are often fortified with vitamin D.

Stronger Bones:

Beyond childhood, severe Vitamin D deficiency can occur in young women, including those who are pregnant, with higher risk with advancing age in a woman’s lifecycle. Cow milk curbs this deficiency in women.

Prevents diabetes:

Having cow milk daily for breakfast helps us reduce the concentration of glucose in our blood. Cow’s milk has essentials minerals and vitamins that help in processing the food normally, and this further helps in maintaining the insulin and glucose level.

Boosts Immunity:

Cow antibodies could treat everything from autoimmunity to infectious diseases. The consumption of raw cow’s milk contributes to protection against allergies, asthma and respiratory tract infections.

Prevent heart problems:

Grass-fed cows are believed to have a high content of omega-3 fats in their milk. Omega-3 fatty acids forms the ‘good’ cholesterol in the body, improving heart health and preventing cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks or strokes. Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), which aids in lowering the growth of bad cholesterol, is also present in cow milk.

Inflammatory Issues:

Cow Milk is often recommended as a remedy for everything from gout and arthritis to respiratory distress and burns on the skin.

Ever wondered why people drink milk following a spicy meal?

The combination of whole animal proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants in cow milk makes it an incredible anti-inflammatory substance. It improves the efficiency of digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Cow milk vs. Plant-based milk:

Cow milk has more calcium as compared to plant-based milk like soy milk. Calcium, as we know, helps to build bones and prevents osteoporosis. Cow’s milk also contains more vitamins, such as vitamin B12 and vitamin D.

One glass of cow milk = a million benefits.

So, are you also thinking of MOOOving towards a healthy habit?