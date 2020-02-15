Senior Citizens of Bangalore Rock-n-Roll with Unmukt

Friday, 14 February, 2020, Bengaluru: In a curtain raiser to the upcoming expo for seniors and their caregivers, Unmukt Festival and Silver Talkies in Association along with Nightingales Medical Trust organised a Valentine’s Day Fiesta for the young-at-heart silver citizens of Namma Benguluru. In addition to the fun, participants also got tips on mental wellness from Dr. Sujata Kelkar Shetty, renowned biological scientist and author of the bestselling novel 99 Not Out. Dr. Shetty also shared a few insights from her book on how to achieve greater physical and emotional wellbeing to lead a more fulfilled life.

The energy levels soared all afternoon as the 100 enthusiastic participants, ranging from 55 to 83 years, took to the dance floor.

The organisers will be back with a 2-day expo and activity event for seniors on 21 & 22 March 2020.