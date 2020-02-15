AISSMS College of Engineering received SPPU’s Best Professional College Award

On the 71st Anniversary of Savitribai Phule Pune University, All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society’s College of Engineering received the Best Professional College Award (Under the urban category) This prestigious award was given by the hands of Dr. Nitin Karmarkar to the Shri Suresh Pratap Shinde Hon. Joint Secretary AISSM Society and Principal Dr. D. S Bormane AISSMS College of Engineering. Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar was the Chief Guest of the function. This award is highly prestigious since the university scrutinizes not only the academics but the overall development of college.

In the same function the college students Mr. Onkar Dahiwal, Mr. Anurag Lambor and Miss Arya Polas has been awarded a cash prize of 50,000/- rupees. Their project bagged up the runner up position in I2E SPPU start up competition. The Research project topic was ‘SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT IN CITY ‘

The educational graph of AISSMS College of Engineering is gradually on the rise. Uptill now, more than 600 students of this college have bagged the university ranks with a total of 150 students in the last five years. Many Students and Staff members of this college have filed patents in vivid areas of research. College organizes several curricular and extracurricular activities for their students. The college always takes a lead to bring to light the hidden potential of various students. Society of Automotive Engineers Students’ Chapter organizes various prestigious competitions such as BAJA, SUPRA and AERODESIGN within which, in the last 12 years, this college has been constantly bagging prizes. This College has been awarded with NAAC A+ accreditation recently. Through the Training and Placement Cell, the college not only provides the students a platform for being selected in the top ranking companies but also gives them a special opportunity to become entrepreneurs through training. Various IT and Core companies visit the college every year for placement of Final Year students.

While expressing his gratitude Shri. Suresh Shinde joyfully said that this college that has been established by Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and being run on the principles of Shri Shivaji Maharaj, has created a great impact on the entire world. The college always conducts events that are student oriented.

Dr D S Bormane Principal of college added ‘such great awards definitely give recognition to the college for their enormous efforts. We have undertaken a great responsibility to build strong engineers who will be ready to face the different challenges of the ever changing world. Our goal is to develop every student in such a way that he/she is capable of challenging the times they face. Every component of the college appears to be working for the overall progress of every student. AISSMS is a college with research centers, well equipped laboratories and up-to-date libraries, grand playgrounds, hostels, canteen and a sea of opportunity.

The winners were greeted by Shri Malojiraje Chhatrapati, Secretary, AISSM Society, other office bearers, executive members, Principal and teachers and non-teaching staff and students.