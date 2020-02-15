AISSMS CHMCT’s Grand Finale of the 12thedition of Atithya 2020

Atithya 2020 closed on a high gambling note, complete with much ballyhoo and delight.

The third day opened with a game changer competition ‘Match Thy Wits’. The teams with top 10 scores participated. In all participants contested in 12 competitions for a total score of 700. Some of our prominent Jury included celebrity Chef Shailendra Kekade and the sprity female bartenders Ms.Kasturi Banerjee and Ms.Khushnaaz Raghina

The Champion of champions was IHM Kolkatta, the 1st runner up team was Jindal School of HM, Vadodara and the 2nd runner up Bharati Vidyapeeth IHMCT, Pune.

The Chief Guest for Atithya 2020 Awards Night, Mr Girish Sehgal General Manger J.W. Marriott Pune, applauded the efforts of the faculty, staff and the students and congratulated the management. His words of encouragement were heartfelt and will be cherished by students in years to come.

Shri. Malojiraje Chhtrapati, Hon. Secretary, AISSM Society,who presided over the function was generous in his praise for the event. He stated “I truly appreciate the efforts of entire AISSMS CHMCT team. He also added that the event has become bigger and better with each passing year.

The evening unfolded into a grand gala dinner positioned on a casino theme called ‘High Stakes” The food, the décor, the entertainment added to all the fun and frolic.

The organizing team was led by the following students of the Final year:

a) Food Production

1. Shubhankar Shellar

2. Bhushan Gavit

b) Food and Beverage Service

1. Samarjeet Sawant

2. Arpit Pradhan

c) Rooms Division

1. Sourabh Kothawade

2. Krutarth Naik

d) Marketing

1. Rushikesh Patil

e) Branding

1. Mayank Borkar

2. Pinac Bhat

f) Cultural

1. Nitish Nagarkar

2. Mansi Pande

g) Travel and Registration

1. Ayush Patwardhan

2. Rudra Patil

h) Competition

1. Tanmay Malusare

2. Prachi Jain

3. Jitendriya Dandekar

4. Sai Patki

5. Swarali Isware

6. Kaustubh Darekar

i) Lounge and Cafeteria

1. Mayur Mote

2. Avishkar Bhadauria

j) Stores

1. Shaunak

2. Kanchan

k) Printing

1. Rajan Ambadkar

The event was supported by Savitribai Phule Pune University.The sponsors included Venky’s , Sheraton Grande as Hospitality Partner and sakal as media partner.Other sponsors included PHA, Hospitality Biz, Food & Hospitality world. Competition sponsors included, Spiritpedia, International Beverage school, Everest, Eduvator Overseas, Rajarshi Shahu Bank, Sula Vineyards, Hypro Engineering, Skyroots, Kareer Krafters, Bank of Baroda, Oberoi overseas Education.