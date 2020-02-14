Warm, Wet Winter Means More Bugs. Go-Forth Pest Control Anticipates Heavier Insect Pressure this Spring

Go-Forth Pest Control anticipates heavier insect pressure this Spring. This winter has been especially warm and wet. This means homeowners should be prepared for heavier-than-normal pest pressure this spring and summer.

High Point, NC, United States., February 14, 2020 — This winter has been especially warm and wet. This means homeowners should be prepared for heavier-than-normal pest pressure this spring and summer.

Pest experts at Go-Forth Pest Control, which has been exterminating for over 61 years, attest to the forecast for increased insect activity. “We have seen it many times before,” says Chase Hazelwood, owner and CEO of the third generation family-owned company. “Warmer winter weather means the above-ground temperatures are safer for insects and ground freeze is limited. This means less loss of both above-ground insects and below-ground insect colonies. Above-ground insects have been able to lay eggs sooner. There will be healthier colonies below-ground. When it comes time for the insects to emerge in the spring, we are anticipating a very busy workload for our team, who will be out helping all the folks who didn’t have preventative treatments performed prior to spring.”

“Year round pest prevention is critical to avoiding an infestation come springtime,” explains Leah Hazelwood, Vice President. “If you don’t have any sort of defense in place, you’re much more likely to be facing a large infestation that takes longer to control. If the ground is not frozen, colonies can continue to function over winter months and by the time it gets warm enough for them to come above ground, you have an enormous problem that has been thriving over the warmer winter.”

Warmer and wetter weather also means foliage will grow sooner and healthier, providing increased food supply for many insects.

What types of pests does Go-Forth anticipate to be especially bothersome this spring and summer? “We are preparing our team and inventory for increased ants, termites and mosquitoes.” says Chase Hazelwood. “I think we’ll start getting calls about termite swarms in February this year. And mosquitoes, I wouldn’t be surprised if they become a threat as early as March. As far as ants, I think that homeowners who normally could fix a small ant problem with DIY [do-it-yourself] methods will be overwhelmed with colony size this year and will need professional help.”

Go-Forth Pest Control was founded in 1959 in the North Carolina Triad. It has now grown to have branches in the Triad, Lake Norman, Charlotte and Raleigh. It is a family owned business now with its third generation owner. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a NC Triad Fast 50 company, and an Inc. Magazine Fastest Growing Company in America. http://Go-Forth.com

About Go-Forth Pest Control:

Go-Forth Pest Control was founded in 1959 in the North Carolina Triad. It has now grown to have branches in High Point, Lake Norman, Greensboro, Asheboro, Winston-Salem, Salisbury, Lexington, Raleigh, Wilmington and Burlington. It is a family owned business now with its third generation owner. Go-Forth strives to have profound professionalism and customer service that makes customers, employees, and the community proud to be associated with Go-Forth Pest Control. It is home to the 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. Go-Forth is the only company in the state to be recognized with that track record.

Contact:

Leah Hazelwood

Go-Forth Pest Control

805 South Elm Street,

High Point, NC 27260

336-841-6111

leah@go-forth.com

http://www.Go-Forth.com