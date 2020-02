Prime Minister has mourned the death of several passengers in an accident on the Agra- Lucknow Express Way, today.

‽I am deeply saddened by the passing away of several passengers in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Express way. My deep condolences for the bereaved families”, he said in a tweet.

He further said, ‽ I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident”