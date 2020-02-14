The report “Micro Packaging – An Evolving Packaging Technology”, This report provides information about the applications of Nano technology based. In this report, we have covered key applications, new product development, total addressable market, regulatory framework, product market fit, SWOT analysis, and investment challenges

Browse 9 tables and 15 figures spread through 58 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Micro Packaging – An Evolving Packaging Technology”

Growing demand of Barrier Packaging will drive Nanotechnology based packaging applications

Permeability is an important aspect in packaging. The packaging materials are not completely impermeable to atmospheric gasses, water vapor, or natural substances contained within the product being packaged. Barrier packaging is capable of significantly reduce adsorption, desorption, and diffusion of gases and liquids so as to maintain the product quality for longer durations. It also prevents the penetration of other molecules such as oxygen, pressurized liquid or gas, and water vapor, which are usually undesirable for preserving products.

In some applications such as packages for fresh fruits and vegetables, high barriers to migration or gas diffusion is not preferred owing to the fact that shelf life of a product is dependent upon the continual supply of oxygen for sustained cellular respiration. On the other hand, in case of carbonated beverage container, it is desirable to utilize plastic that have oxygen and carbon dioxide barriers so as to prevent oxidation and decarbonation of the beverage contents. Due to these complexities, packaging industry is seeking for alternative techniques that can perform the function of barrier packaging to retain the product quality for longer terms.

Micro packaging, has found a lucrative opportunity in barrier packaging, with its ability to provide a coating which is a few nanometers thick, and is sufficient to create an impermeable layer, without neglecting on the part of flexibility or adding any further cost. Barrier properties can be improved with the help of micro packaging, by combining the package materials with other high-barrier materials through polymer blending, coating, lamination, or metallization.

Anti-microbial Packaging to be the largest segment in micro packaging market

Antimicrobial packaging is used to enhance quality and safety of packaged products by reducing surface contamination of the product. Antimicrobial agents may be incorporated directly into packaging materials or may be used in the vapor form. Micro packaging, an emerging technique developed on the platform of nano technology, has an immense potential to reduce the growth of harmful microbes. Micro packaging provides anti-bacterial coatings that make use of silver nanoparticles to prevent the growth of bacteria that harms the packaged product. A lot of research & development is taking place to investigate other anti-microbial materials to enhance the safety of packaged product. For instance, development of zinc oxide nano particles which become more anti-bacterial as their particle size gets smaller, development of chitin-a natural substance found in the shells of crustaceans like crabs and shrimps are some of the advancements in the direction to exploit opportunities presented by anti-microbial packaging.

Micro packaging has evolved as a dynamically progressing technology and has made significant contributions in the development of several industries, including food and beverage packaging. Nano technology, owing to its ability to extend products’ shelf life has gained high demand in the North American and European region. The major players in this industry include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Bayer AG, and Tetra Pak International S.A.

