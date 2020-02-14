Conductive Polymers Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Conductive Polymers Market (by types (electrically conducting polymer and thermally conducting polymer), products (polycarbonates, nylon, inherently conductive polymers (ICP), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (abs) and others) and applications (capacitor, electrostatic coatings, antistatic packaging, textiles, actuators, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of conductive polymers.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure conductive polymers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential conductive polymers growth factors. According to the report the global conductive polymers market analysis is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Conductive Polymers Market: Market Insight

Conductive polymers are organic polymers used to conduct electricity. Conductive polymers are lightweight and inexpensive plastics and known as intrinsically conducting polymers (ICPs). Conducting polymers offers excellent chemical, oxidative and thermal stability due to its low hydrogen content and aromatic structure. The conducting polymers are insoluble in all types of common solvents. Conductive polymers have very high melting and softening point owing to the aromatic structure and absence of freely rotating groups.

Conductive Polymers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rapidly growing demand for smart, effective, compact, and inexpensive products in the electronics industry is the primary factor driving the growth of the conductive polymers market. In addition, the benefits offered by the conductive polymers biosensors and super including stability, flexibility, high resistance are useful in applications including LED lighting, capacitors that help in contributing to the growth of conductive polymers markets. Furthermore, conductive polymers are considered as an alternative to silicon in the photovoltaic industry.

However, the thermal conductivity offered by the conductive polymers is lower than the other conventional materials such as ceramics that may hamper the market growth. Moreover, the rising use of conductive polymers in various applications such as Ultra-capacitors, packaging, sensors and display materials are projected to create more opportunities in upcoming years.

North America Dominates the Conductive Polymers Market

Among the regions, North America dominates the conductive polymers market owing to the high demand for conductive polymers in end-use industries such as solar industry, automobile and LED industry. Furthermore, the growing research and developments on the conductive polymers are likely to contribute to the growth of the conductive polymers market in the North America region.

Europe is the second-largest market in conductive polymers due to the presence of many players in this region. Asia Pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR among other geographies owing to the use of conductive polymers in various applications such as smart textiles, batteries, and sensors are rising rapidly which creates the demand of conductive polymers in this region.

Conductive Polymers Market: Segmentation

The report on global conductive polymers market analysis covers segments such as types, products, and applications. On the basis of types, the global conductive polymers market analysis is categorized into electrically conducting polymer and thermally conducting polymer. On the basis of products, the global conductive polymers market analysis is categorized into polycarbonates, nylon, inherently conductive polymers (ICP), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (abs) and others.

On the basis of applications, the global conductive polymers market analysis is categorized into the capacitor, electrostatic coatings, antistatic packaging, textiles, actuators, and others.

Conductive Polymers Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global conductive polymers market analysis such as Ormecon Chemie GmbH, GeoTech Chemical Co., LLC, Bayer MaterialScience, 3M Company, Polyone Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert, Covestro, Merck and Celanese.

