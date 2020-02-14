ChainUP Launches EXUP, An Independent Brand of Blockchain Financial Derivatives

Singapore, Feb 13, 2020 — On February 11, ChainUP, a leading global blockchain technology service provider, officially launched EXUP, an independent brand of blockchain financial derivatives, creating a new financial derivatives technology platform for digital assets.

EXUP is committed to providing customers with secure, stable and efficient blockchain financial derivatives services. Its highly stable and reliable matching engine has been created to [em]power the financial ecosystem on blockchain, through a distributed system architecture based on microservices. The platform promises low costs and high levels of efficiency, thereby allowing customers to allocate more resources and focus on business operations. At present, the team has provided financial derivatives technology services to more than 60 enterprises in more than 10 countries and regions around the world.

The core team of EXUP has a strong and long fintech background, having independently developed the E-Trading System and the industry’s exclusive industrial-grade MBD (pure memory database) solution. The new EXUP platform provides perpetual contracts, delivery contracts, ETFs, options, and technical solutions such as liquidity management of derivatives, as well as corresponding SaaS product services.

ChainUP implements a group and global operations strategy, and has multiple subsidiaries and independent brands. These include HiCoin, an enterprise focused on wallet technology solutions, BitWind, a liquidity provider that provides liquidity support to exchanges, and EXUP, a financial derivatives technology platform for digital assets.

Since the advent of the first crypto exchanges, markets for trading Bitcoin and other digital assets have remained active. The emergence of financial derivatives such as contracts and options have served to promote the development of digital currency market transactions even more, providing more directions and possibilities for the technological development of blockchain. As such, at the end of 2018, ChainUP went ahead to launch financial derivatives technology services related to futures contracts and began to venture into the digital asset derivatives market.

Which brings us to the launch of ChainUP’s independent brand of financial derivatives for digital assets – EXUP. Besides its aim to expand the scope of the financial derivatives markets for digital assets, EXUP’s more commendable features presently, are in providing exchanges with more comprehensive, reliable and cost-effective derivatives technology services.

About ChainUP:

ChainUP is one of the leading blockchain technology solution providers in the world. It owns eight well-developed product lines: digital currency trading, wallet, situational awareness, public chain and consortium blockchain, mining pool, blockchain cloud media, liquidity, broker, and has constructed an industrial closed-loop from technology service to traffic and traffic commercialization. So far, it has served 300+ exchange clients, 100+ digital wallet clients, 150+ liquidity service clients, which include 50+ million users in over 20 countries from Asia, Europe, America and Oceania. The team members behind ChainUP have worked in top blockchain or internet companies and institutions in technological development and operation management, and are highly experienced in the blockchain industry. It has obtained several rounds of investments from well-known top institutions in the industry, such as Morningside Venture Capital, Joy Capital, Node Capital, Albatross Venture, Taoshi capital, amongst others.

