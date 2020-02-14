Attractive Market Opportunities in the Linerless Labels Market

The report “Linerless Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, adhesive), Printing ink (water-based, solvent-based, holt melt-based, UV curable), Printing technology (Digital, Flexographic, Gravure, Screen, Lithography, Letterpress), Application – Forecast to 2020″, The linerless labels market size is projected to grow from USD 1.82 billion in 2015 to USD 2.32 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 4.87% from 2015 to 2020.

The global linerless label market is driven by factors such as strong growth in the food & beverage packaging products, rising demand in consumer durables, logistics, and pharmaceutical supply industries. Rising flexible packaging industry and increasing demand for consumer product present a great opportunity for this market to grow in future. The linerless labels market is witnessing demand owing to the rise in manufacturing activities. However, factors such as high capital investment, limited shapes of linerless labels, and rising raw material cost inhibit the growth of the market

Food & beverage, the largest and fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The food & beverage segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market at the highest CAGR in the next five years. The demand from the food & beverage sector is expected to experience a higher growth rate, mainly because of the growing demand for packaged and branded products, and consumer awareness toward the authenticity of the product. Beverage manufacturers are widely using linerless labels on bottles owing to composition advancements such as facestock, adhesive, and others.

Digital printing the largest market for printing technology segment

Linerless labels market, by printing technology, is classified into nine segments, namely digital printing, flexographic printing, gravure printing, screen printing, lithography, offset, and letterpress. The digital printing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2014 with its numerous benefits such as high-quality, cost-effective solution for manufacturing well-designed linerless labels with recycling options. Digital printing also uses ink-jet printing to print images.

Asia-Pacific projected to attain the largest share in the linerless labels market

Asia-Pacific with emerging economies like China and India will drive the linerless labels market. China is projected to have the largest market share and dominate the Asia-Pacific linerless labels market from 2015 to 2020. Developing markets such as China, Brazil, and India are emerging as growth economies for linerless labels. Growing economies, the increasing population, and the resultant disposable income of people are acting as the main drivers for increased opportunities in these countries

The major players include 3M company (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Constantia Flexible Group GMBH (Austria), and RR Donnelley & Sons Company (U.S.). Companies have adopted mergers & acquisition to cope with the increasing demand in the emerging markets.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the linerless labels market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products & services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.

