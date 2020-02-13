Social Cloud Enhances Business Productivity And Solves Connectivity Issues

Connectivity is the core component of whether our business or personal lives succeed in reaching our goals. Cloud technology has revolutionized the way information is stored, shared, and accessed. In the past, information was solely stored in a local location and it was shared via the internet. Using cloud technology helps businesses to deploy, manage, track, access, enhance and update digital information on the fly. It also eradicates geographical barriers and helps people from around the world streamline various activities and objectives. For smaller businesses, especially SMEs that are the mainstay of the Indian economy, cloud storage helps them work better, faster, and compete with established businesses. Rural India is producing many successful companies, especially in the area of eCommerce, thanks to cloud technology. It will continue to grow as the business grows without needing any attention towards deploying new technology.

Despite this, it also adds redundancy to the information. If your information is on the cloud, in case of any adverse situation such as a crash or natural disaster, most information can be restored in no time. The same cannot be said about the physical data. India is now the world’s back-office thanks to cloud technology.

There are a host of innovations that are now coming on cloud technology. One such innovation is set to make the industry a lot more useful for personal and business use. MrOwl has invented a new category for cloud-based technology applications called Social Cloud Storage™. It utilizes the cloud’s flexibility and scalability in multiple ways that have not been done before. Both companies and consumers want real-time access to their data in a sharable, personally organized manner. Social Cloud Storage enables the sharing of content directly out of your cloud storage to the audience of your choice. With MrOwl, information can be shared amongst users, while creating communities of curated wisdom through their cloud storage accounts. The information is secure, flexible, and accessible from anywhere you have an internet connection just as it is with anything else in the cloud. The difference is that it will not only help in enhancing work/life balance but will also help how people connect over reliable and communal information.

MrOwl CEO, Arvind Raichur said, “Communication is the mainstay in building a wider community where individuals feel heard, understood, and above all, connected. Social Cloud allows people to share knowledge and resources like never before. MrOwl offers unlimited storage for public content as well as 10GB of free private. This gives people new options in how they can securely store and share pivotal information with those in their community.”

MrOwl offers the storing of free unlimited files in public branches up to 20MB per file. As your files go beyond that size, MrOwl offers a private, pay version that is optimally priced to fit any budget.

