People Counting System Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis by 2026

People Counting System Market Outlook – 2026

People counter is an electronic device, used in measuring the footfall i.e. number of people passes across from a certain passage or an entrance. It is used in various applications for footfall analysis and queue management such as retailers, transport hubs, supermarkets, bricks and motor stores.

Various kinds of

people counters are available which can be fitted according to the convenience of budget and need of the stores like WIFI trackers, thermal imaging systems, Simple manual clickers, Infrared beams, and video counters. There are numerous technologies accompanying people counting systems such as infrared beams, thermal sensing, video, and others.

Axis Communications AB, FLIR Systems, and Infrared integrated systems Ltd are the top players of the global people counting system market. Axis communication AB, a Sweden based company, provider of safer and smart network solutions which improves security in businesses. It developed smart analytics which delivers accurate and reliable people counting, enhances staff and store monitoring and integrated with POS system which collects valuable information enables simultaneous two-way counting of people moving in and out of a passageway.

In addition, FLIR Systems, a U.S. based company, commercialized in proving thermal imaging cameras, sensors and other related products. It launched 3D Gen 2 people counting sensor for retail businesses to track people traffic.

Request Sample @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/5798



The people counting system market is expected to witness growth from 2019 to 2026 due to increase in awareness of retail analytics for understanding customer behavior & preferences in retail, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Rapidly emerging retail sector and the adoption of digitized technologies are compelling retailers to adopt advanced people counters.

The increase in automated systems in several industries influence people counting system to gain popularity in transportation & retail applications. Various vendors introducing 2D & 3D video-based counting systems that provide accurate traffic measurement results due to the deployment of cameras and stereo vision sensors. Hence all these factors are responsible for market growth.

Factors such increase in adoption rate of People Counting Technologies in retail sector and rise in demand for people counting solution in the transportation sector are the major drivers of the people counting market growth. However, high cost and lack of technical awareness act as a major restraint, which hinder the people counting system market growth. Furthermore, advancements in People Counting Solutions such as the availability of 3D People counting provide lucrative opportunities to the people counting system market.

The people counting system market is segmented into by offering, technology, end use, and region. Based on offering, the market is classified into hardware and software. Based on technology, the market is categorized into infrared beam, thermal imaging, video based and others. Based on end use, the market is analyzed across transportation, Hospitality, industrial, retails and others. By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the people counting system industry include Axis Communications, Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision, Infrared Integrated Systems, Retailnext, Shoppertrak, Eurotech, Axiomatic Technology, Countwise, Dilax Intelcom and Infodev Electronic Designers International. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the People counting entry system market and develop new products for enhancing product portfolio.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global people counting system market share along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the people counting system industry.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com