Nystagmus Market Growth, SWOT Analysis and Growth Prospects | Forecast to 2023

Nystagmus Market Share and Application By Type (Infantile, Latent Nystagmus, Noonan Syndrome, Nystagmus Blockage Syndrome) Diagnosis (Ct Scan, Mr Scan, Chromosome Analysis, Ultrasonography) Treatment (Medication, Surgical) End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights:

The global Nystagmus market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.2 % during the forecast period 2017-2023. Increasing prevalence of rare diseases, rising demand for better treatment, increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for R&D, and availability of funds are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for research & development, changing lifestyle, and rapidly developing technology is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of the treatment may slow the market growth during the period, 2017-2023.

According to the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (2012), the prevalence of Nystagmus was estimated to be 24.0 per 10,000 population across the globe. The study identified the following as the most common forms of Nystagmus; neurologic Nystagmus (6.8 per 10,000 population), Nystagmus associated with low vision such as congenital cataracts (4.2 per 10,000), and Nystagmus associated with retinal diseases such as achromatopsia.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global Nystagmus market owing to the presence of a huge patient population with eye problem, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global Nystagmus market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of eye diseases. Moreover, the growing public awareness about Nystagmus is likely to boost the European market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region and is anticipated to compete with the American and European region during the forecasted period 2017-2023. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to the availability of advanced technology and huge healthcare spending. Moreover, rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the government’s initiatives for research & development is projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecasted period.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Segmentation:

The Nystagmus is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-users.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into infantile, latent nystagmus, noonan syndrome, and nystagmus blockage syndrome.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into CT scan, MR scan, chromosome analysis, ultrasonography, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into medications, surgical, and others.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers, specialty eye clinics, and others.

Key Players:

Some of key the players in the global Nystagmus market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, NUSAPURE, ALLERGAN, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc., Novartis AG , Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.

