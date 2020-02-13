Middle East & Africa Circuit Breaker and Fuse Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

In this region, Middle East and Africa circuit breaker market is projected at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

In this region, Middle East and Africa fuse market is projected, at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Middle East and Africa circuit breaker and fuse market is segmented on the basis voltage, circuit breaker product type, fuse product type, TAM medium voltage fuses type, TAM DC circuit breakers type and end use.The Middle East and Africa fuse market is segmented based on voltage into seven notable segments; 300 -500V, 500 – 1000V, 1000V – 1500V, 1500V- 2000V, 2000V – 2500V, 2500V – 3000V and 3000V -3600V.

The Middle East and Africa circuit breaker market is segmented based on product type into two notable segments; low voltage circuit breakers and high voltage circuit breakers. Low voltage circuit breakers is sub segmented into miniature circuit breakers, molded case circuit breakers, air circuit breakers, modular circuit breaker and others. High voltage circuit breakers is sub segmented into oil circuit breakers, air blast circuit breakers, sf6 circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers, residual current circuit breaker (RCCB).

The Middle East and Africa fuse market is segmented based on product type into seven notable segments; high-power fuse, traction fuses, telecom fuses, specialty fuse, thermal fuse and others. High-power fuse is sub segmented into solar fuse, high voltage fuse and medium voltage fuse. Medium voltage fuse is sub segmented into MV UL fuse and MV IEC fuse.

The Middle East and Africa TAM for medium voltage fuses market is segmented based on type into six notable segments; thermal fuse cutoff TF 98º 250V 3A, thermal fuse cutoff TF 102º 250V 3A, thermal fuse cutoff TF 115º 250V 3A, thermal fuse cutoff 133º 250V 3A, thermal fuse cutoff 150ºC CUT OFF and others.

The Middle East and Africa TAM for DC circuit breakers market is segmented based on type into six notable segments; thermal circuit breaker-0.5A – 50A, thermal circuit breaker 100A, thermal circuit breaker 200A, thermal circuit breaker 300A, thermal circuit breaker 400A and others.

The Middle East and Africa circuit breaker and fuse market is segmented based on end use into three notable segments; HVAC, energy storage, EV charging.

Based on region, the market is segmented into 6 countries:

• South Africa

• Israel

• United Arab Emirates

• Egypt

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

Middle East and Africa Circuit breaker and fuse market competition by top players Include –

Siemens dominated the circuit breaker market accounting largest market share followed by ABB, Schneider Electric and Eaton whereas, Littelfuse, Inc. dominated the fuse market accounting largest market share followed by Eaton, Schneider Electric and Siemens along with other players such as

• Powell Electronics, Inc.

• TE Connectivity

• CgMiddle East and Africa

• Fuli Electric Co. Ltd

• LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

• EFACEC

• HAWKER SiddeleySWITCHGEAR

• Tavrida Electric

• Legrand

• Honeywell International Inc.

• CAMSCO ELECTRIC CO., LTD

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

