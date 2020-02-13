Lubricants Driving the Growth of Polyalkylene Glycol Market





The global Polyalkylene glycol market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. The application segment is sub-divided into lubricants, surface active agents, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. Lubricants application is the leading segment, capturing the maximum share of the overall PAGs market in 2014. The automotive industry is the largest consumer of PAGs for lubricant application and the rapid growth of the industry is expected to drive the demand for polyalkylene glycols. The Polyalkylene Glycol Market size is estimated at USD 1.33 Billion in 2014 and is projected to reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2015 and 2020. In this report, 2014 is considered as the base year and the forecast period is between 2015 and 2020.





“Growth of end-use industries such as automotive and personal care driving the PAGs market”

The PAGs market is also segmented on the basis of applications. The major applications of PAGs market are lubricants, surface active agents, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. The lubricants application segment is leading the Polyalkylene Glycol Market due to its wide scale usage as gear box lubricants, hydraulic lubricants, textile lubricants, and metal working fluids.

“Growing demand from major emerging economies “

"Growing demand from major emerging economies "

The PAGs market is broadly segmented into four regions, i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for PAGs followed by North America. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The major factors driving the Polyalkylene Glycol Market in Asia-Pacific are growing automotive and other manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as China and India. The other end-use industries of PAGs such as personal care, surfactants, and pharmaceutical are also growing in the region, driving the demand for PAGs.

Currently, the global PAGs market is dominated by various market players such as the Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Ineos Group (Japan), Clariant AG (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (Japan), Idemitsu Kosan Co. (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Exxon Mobil (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), and Stepan Company (U.S.), among others.

This research study is aimed at identifying emerging trends and opportunities in the global PAGs market along with a detailed classification of the market, in terms of value and volume. It provides a comprehensive competitive landscape and identifies the key players with respect to market size and market share. The research study also includes a detailed segmentation of the global Polyalkylene Glycol Market on the basis of application, type, and geography. Apart from the market segmentation, this report also adopts the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to provide an in-depth analysis of the market by providing a detailed process flow diagram and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global Polyalkylene Glycol Market.