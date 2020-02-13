Considering higher education from abroad?

Ireland opens up new doors for Indian students

Education in Ireland to organize a 5 city education fair with leading Irish institutes

Aims to draw students from Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Chennai

Job prospects, admission procedures and scholarships to be discussed

Offers 10 scholarships worth €3,000 each

New Delhi,13th February, 2020: Ireland has a long history of welcoming international students and in recent years it has witnessed a large influx of Indian students contributing to the 86% increase in student exports. Following the great response, the Government of Ireland is back with their ‘Education in Ireland fairs’ for Indian students who are determined to polish their skills and grow both, professionally and personally.

This year the fairs will be conducted in 5 cities across India wherein leading Irish Institutes will be present in each fair to address, discuss, respond to queries, speak about programmes available, intakes, offer acceptance, campus life, accommodation, international student support, scholarships, culture and more under one roof to provide students and parents with integrated solutions for all their queries. The fairs will kick start from February 22nd in Delhi and will conclude in Bangalore on March 1st, 2020.

Mentioned below is a detailed list of all the Education in Ireland – India Fairs, February 2020

Saturday 22nd February

Delhi

The Shangri La’s – Eros Hotel

11 am to 4 pm

Sunday 23rd February

Lucknow

Taj Mahal

12 pm to 5 pm

Wednesday 26th February

Mumbai

The St Regis

1 pm to 6 pm

Saturday 29th February

Chennai

Taj Coromandel

11 am to 4 pm

Sunday 1st March

Bengaluru

Taj MG Road

12 pm to 5 pm

Explaining the purpose behind organizing these fairs, Mr. Barry O’Driscoll, Senior Education Adviser, India – Education in Ireland said, “In addition to meeting the institutions, the annual fairs are designed for the benefit of the student to access end-to-end education market in Ireland while getting a broader perspective on the variety of courses being offered, the job opportunities given post studies and to understand the visa procedures without bearing any financial risk or investment of time.”

At this edition of the fair, Education in Ireland will also be organizing a Hospitality Masterclass in Mumbai with an aim to provide a platform to students who are interested in Hotel Managements & culinary arts. Apart from the wide range of sponsorships from multiple Irish sources, Education in Ireland will also offer 3000-euro worth scholarships to two students present at the fair from each city.

Acknowledging the trends of education, India has always invested in education with a strong sense of ROI- which in simple terms means the career boost against their graduation. “India has been an influential market in terms of both trade and international students export for Ireland. Many students who aspire to receive higher-education from a foreign country are now well aware of Ireland and its globally recognized degrees & courses, benefits of working part-time and a 24 month stay back option as these factors have tremendously contributed to the rise in education exports. Over 4500 Indian students are currently studying in Ireland and we hope to see this number increase in the coming years.” adds Mr. O’Driscroll who will be present at the fairs to have face-to-face interaction with the students.

The fairs will provide a free platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the below mentioned leading Irish institution and get firsthand information on courses, scholarships, intakes etc.

Participating Institutions

Athlone Institute of Technology

Maynooth University

Cork Institute of Technology

Technological University Dublin

Dublin Business School

Limerick Institute of Technology

Dublin City University

Trinity College Dublin

Dundalk Institute of Technology

University College Cork

Griffith College

University College Dublin

Institute of Technology Carlow

University of Limerick

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Waterford Institute of Technology

Ireland offers unbeatable academic excellence, employment opportunities and welcoming, safe, English speaking environment that is easy to settle in to. Qualifications from the above mentioned institutions are globally recognized and will be a passport for global success for the youth. Students are advised to bring along their educational certificates in original along with photocopies.

To know more about Ireland, do visit the Education in Ireland fairs in the nearest city.

To register for the fair, please visit https://www.educationirelandevents.com/