Anti-Corrosion Coating Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Anti-Corrosion Coating Market (by product types (acrylic coatings, epoxy, polyurethane, energy, silicone, alkyd coatings, and inorganic resins), applications (new building, refurbishments and onboard maintenance (obm)) and end-user (marine, automotive, construction, energy, industrial, oil & gas and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of anti-corrosion coating.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure anti-corrosion coating cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential anti-corrosion coating growth factors. According to the report the global anti-corrosion market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market: Market Insight

Anti-Corrosion Coating is the resistive coating used for the protection of metal components within the different environmental and industrial conditions such as moisture, oxidation, salt spray, and others. The metals used in the various industries can undergo corrosion, as they are in contact with various chemicals and corrosive material so to prevent them from corrosion the Anti-Corrosion Coating coatings are used.

The Anti-Corrosion Coating acts as the barrier to avert the contact of the metal surface and the corrosive materials. The various dyes, pigments, paints and other materials are used in the Anti-Corrosion Coating costings.

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapidly growing demand for anti-corrosion coating from various industries including marine, oil & gas, construction, power generation, and others is driving the growth of the Anti-Corrosion Coating market worldwide. In addition, rising construction and marine industries are contributing to the growth of the anti-corrosion coating market all over the globe.

In addition, an increase in ship repair and maintenance activities across all over the world likely to boost the market of anti-corrosion coating coatings. However, crude oil is the key raw material used to produce anti-corrosive materials. The fluctuations in the pricing of this raw material are restraining the growth of Anti-Corrosion Coating market. Moreover, the growing demand and the consumption of Anti-Corrosion Coating coatings in the steel and construction industries are expected to create several opportunities in the Anti-Corrosion Coating coatings market.

The Asia Pacific dominates the market of Anti-Corrosion Coating Coatings Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the market of anti-corrosion coating coatings followed by North America. The rising urbanization in Asia pacific region results in the rapid growth of various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, steel and others are likely to boost the growth of the anti-corrosion coating market in this region. The increasing oil and gas drilling and exploration activities are contributing to the market of Anti-Corrosion Coating coatings in the Asia Pacific region.

Furthermore, North America is the second-largest region in the anti-corrosion coating market owing to its wide use in various industry verticals. The US is the most important sector and has captured the majority of the market share in the North American region

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market: Segmentation

The report on the global anti-corrosion market covers segments such as product types, applications, and end-user. On the basis of product types, the global anti-corrosion market is categorized into acrylic coatings, epoxy, polyurethane, energy, silicone, alkyd coatings, and inorganic resins. On the basis of applications, the global anti-corrosion market is categorized into a new building, refurbishments and on-board maintenance (obm). On the basis of end-user, the global anti-corrosion market is categorized into marine, automotive, construction, energy, industrial, oil & gas, and others.

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global anti-corrosion market such as 3m Co, Akzonobel N.v, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Nippon Paints Co. Ltd, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., The Sherwin Williams Company., PPG Industries, Inc., Wacker Chemie Ag, and Solvay S.a.

