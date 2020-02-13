Acrylonitrile Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Our latest research report entitled Acrylonitrile Market (by end-user (acrylic fibers, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyacrylamide, nitrile butadiene rubber)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of acrylonitrile. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure acrylonitrile cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential acrylonitrile growth factors. The global acrylonitrile market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/14

The global market for acrylonitrile is driven by rapid growth in the construction industry primarily. Increasing demand from the consumer appliances industry is likely to drive the global acrylonitrile market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand from the automotive industry in applications of acrylonitrile such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and synthetic rubbers are anticipated to drive the growth of this market.

However, the use of low priced polyester fibers in replacement of acrylic fibers in the textile industry and feedstock shortage due to the growth in shale gas production are the prime restraining factors to the growth of global acrylonitrile market. Nevertheless, rising demand for wastewater treatment and low per capita consumption of acrylonitrile products, as well as more investment in the automotive sector, will bring more opportunities to the global acrylonitrile market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global acrylonitrile market by end-user and region. The global acrylonitrile market is segmented on the basis of end-users as acrylic fibers, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyacrylamide (PAM), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) and others. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) sub-segments dominate the global acrylonitrile market due to rising demand from the automotive sector and increasing investment in the automotive sector.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Ineos, Petro China, Asahi Chemicals, Asahi Kasei Corp., Mitsubishi Rayan Co., SINOPEC, Ascend Performance Materials, Formosa Plastics Corp., Taekwang Industrial Co., and Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co.,

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/acrylonitrile-market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the demand for acrylonitrile globally as well as regionally. Moreover, the IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of acrylonitrile.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the acrylonitrile market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the acrylonitrile market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.