Vietnam-based EloQ Communications expands to North America

EloQ Communications (formerly Vero IMC Vietnam), a public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Vietnam, announced its expansion to Toronto, Canada to add another layer of value to the America region.

With this expansion, EloQ seeks to work more closely with the North American clients and partners to provide global coverage. North American businesses who want to invest in Vietnam can benefit from a wide range of business activities EloQ offers: market entry consulting, market research, business matchmaking and sourcing; in addition to EloQ’s core services of PR, social media marketing, digital marketing and strategic planning.

“We understand that any inquiries or issues can be responded and resolved a lot more quickly and easily if there are someone close by. Therefore, we constantly think about how to work more closely with our clients, and the idea of expansion has been on our table for a long time,” said Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications. “We’re seeing a huge interest from North American in Southeast Asia countries, especially in Vietnam. Vietnam and US have recently celebrated their 25 years of trade and investment co-operation, and American investors are ramping up their interest in our country. On the other hand, Vietnam is Canada’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, with almost 200 projects with total value of US$5 billion in 2019. This on-the-ground presence enables us to not only speak our client’s language, but also work in their time zone, have the same business hours and offer a heightened level of support to clients.”

EloQ Communications has long worked with both local and foreign clients to reach new audiences and expand business in Vietnam and other ASEAN markets. Some of the American clients in the diverse clientele list of EloQ includes Cargill, Fiserv, HBO, UL, University of Arizona and University of Central Oklahoma. For foreign clients, EloQ acts as their eyes and ears on the ground and their voice in the streets. Its core of business operation is to use the team’s knowledge of local business, culture, regulations, and communications practices, along with connections to media and various industries, to help clients forge their path in Vietnam.

Ly-Le will partially relocate to Toronto, giving North American clients greater access to EloQ’s international public relations and marketing expertise in the same time zone.

EloQ Communications was known as Vero IMC Vietnam and headed by Ly-Le for three years before officially going independent under its new name at the start of 2019. The agency continues to specialize in a range of marketing services, including PR, social media marketing and influencer marketing. The agency has been working with overseas companies doing business in Vietnam, including such diverse clients from more than 30 cities and regions, including companies in the Fortune 500 list, multinational and local entities.

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with Foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

