Smart Parking Market Expected to Witness a CAGR Value of 17.0% through 2019-2029

The global smart parking market is set for double-digit growth through 2029, with revenues projected to reach around US$ 30 Bn. Increasing private vehicle ownership is underpinning criticality of efficient traffic management, thereby bolstering growth of global smart parking market. Lucrative market prospects of autonomous vehicles will further fuel the progress of smart parking market, says a recent study of Future Market Insights (FMI).

“Significant rise in on-road and off-street vehicles, and challenges put forth by limited parking space primarily drive demand for smart parking. Integration of connected technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) is trending the smart parking space, targeting comprehensive parking solutions for both parking space owners and users,” opines Future Market Insights.

Key Research Findings of FMI’s Smart Parking Market Study

Incorporating automation technologies, including Automated Parking Systems (APS), remains critical in shaping future market landscape.

Commercial sector remains the conventional application area, accounting for nearly 50% share in global market.

Radio frequency identification (RFID) remains preferred sensor technology owing to its greater efficiency in data collection.

Request report sample with 300 pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4511

Key Growth Drivers – Smart Parking Market

Drivers in 20 international cities continue to struggle with sufficient parking space, accenting for effective smart parking solutions.

Growing popularity of autonomous vehicles, equipped with advanced sensors for for automatic data synthesis, will augur well for market growth.

Cost-efficient installation and maintenance of smart parking infrastructure would encourage their adoption.

Key Impediments – Smart Parking Market

Limited availability of parking space in densely populated countries remains a key factor challenging smart parking market growth.

Potential security and privacy threats continue to question 100% reliability of smart parking systems.

Competition Structure Analysis – Smart Parking Market

Besides strategic acquisitions and collaborations, conventional growth strategies of leading market players will include product innovations. The smart parking market continues to represent a fairly fragmented landscape, with leading players accounting for around a quarter of the total market revenues.

Explore the full smart parking market report with 167 illustrative figures, 78 data tables and the table of contents. Also avail a detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-4511

Some of the key players in global smart parking market that have been covered in the report, include Siemens, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Intercomp S.p.A., Comarch SA, Matrix Comsec, Urbiotica, Cisco Systems, Nwave, BioEnable, Trafiksol, Amano McGann, Amco Advanced Technologies, CivicSmart, Inc., gtechna, Conduent, Inc., and Kapsch TrafficCom.

Explore Future Market Insights’ comprehensive coverage on

Learn how the Real-time Parking System Market will shape in forthcoming years.

Traffic Management Systems Market size to surge nearly five-fold during the forecast period.

Know about strategies implemented by key Autonomous Parking Market players – AB Volvo, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, Diamler AG, FCA US LLC., Tesla and Robert Bosch LLC.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence platform that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today.

About the Report

Global, regional, and country levels analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the smart parking market. The study provides compelling insights on smart parking market on basis of component (hardware, software, services), by system type (guided park assist systems, smart park assist systems), sensor technology (ultrasonic sensors, RFID, image sensors, and others) and application area (commercial, government, corporate) across 30 countries spanning seven key regions.

Source : https://www.accesswire.com/576060/Smart-Parking-Market-Receives-Impetus-from-Investments-in-Smart-City-Projects-Future-Market-Insights-Forecasts-Global-Market-Value-to-Reach-US-30-Bn-in-2029

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/smart-parking-market

Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-parking-market

White Paper | February 2020