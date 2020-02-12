Smart Investment for Retirement Plan With Precious Metals And Gold IRA

Good financial education leads to financial literacy and capability, and in turn to financial prosperity. Smart Bitcoin Investments (SBI) is one of the financial websites that is dedicated to like-minded people who are interested in bitcoin and its benefits for diverse investments.

Smart Bitcoin Investments presents the best GOLD IRA Companies comparisons and reviews. It is beneficial for the public prior to smart-investment for their retirement plans. Smart Bitcoin Investments provides reviews of five financial institutions, especially for GOLD IRA Companies. They are the best GOLD IRA Companies in the field of gold ira rollover in California and New York. The five companies reviewed are GOLD CO, REGAL ASSETS, BIRCH GOLD GROUP, AMERICAN BULLION, and GOLDSILVER. Those companies need a minimum $10,000 initial investment, and except GOLD CO., it requires a minimum $20,000-$25,000 investment. Those companies offer to invest their client’s 401k into a gold IRA. So, they have more control over their retirement.

People should consider changing their retirement savings plan from 401(k) to IRA for some reason. A 401(k) is a tax-deferred retirement savings plan sponsored by an employer. The taxes are not paid until the money is withdrawn from the account. While Individual Retirement Account (IRA) is a tax-deferred retirement savings plan sponsored by many financial institutions. A Roth IRA is a tax-advantaged retirement savings plan. It’s a savings tax-free. According to Jeffrey Ito, the CEO of Smart Bitcoin Investments (SBI), “People can also choose alternative investments to grow their initial capital by choosing bullion, precious metals (gold/silver), or bitcoins. Having gold gives many advantages such as gold is a strong global demand; it is easy to buy and sell, satisfying to own, ability to test quality, and not subject to political chaos.”

On the SBI website, people can also learn about The World’s First Functional Bitcoin Watch by Franck Muller. Bitcoin Watch has functions both as a luxury timepiece and as a portable wallet for cryptocurrency. Franck Muller is a Swiss luxury watchmaker in cooperation with Regal Assets, a highest-rated alternative assets firm company, releasing the world’s Encrypto Bitcoin Watch series. The watch has many features, including Physical Wallet, Deep Cold Storage, and QR Code Integration. It’s built with Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Components, Comes with a Sealed USB Key, Various Models & Customization, and Uniquely Designed by Franck Muller.

About Smart Bitcoin Investments (SBI)

Smart Bitcoin Investments (SBI) is a website that features alternative assets and Gold IRA companies.

The website is developed by Jeffrey Ito, an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, CA. He educates people through financial literacy for better financial knowledge. Through the website, he writes about Bitcoins, Gold IRA, Buying Gold Bars as well as buying gold with bitcoin. For more information, please visit https://www.smartbitcoininvestments.com/.

