Electric Parking Brake Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2027

The detailed research report on the global electric parking brake market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period. Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the key trends that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future of the global electric parking brake market. The global electric parking brake market analysis report also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Fact.MR has profiled some of the most prominent company’s active in the global electric parking brake market such as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DURA Automotive Systems, TBK Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Küster Holding GmbH, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd. The top market players in the electric parking brake market are focusing on product development and innovation. Electric parking brake manufacturers are focusing on developing technological advanced and innovative solutions which can meet the changing customer requirements.

This report assesses trends that are driving the growth of each segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to electric parking brake manufacturers looking to enter the market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In terms of type of product, the global electric parking brake market can be segmented into:

Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System

Cable-Pull System

The new report on the global electric parking brake market gives estimations of the size of the international market and the overall size and share of key regional segments during the historical assessment period of 2013-2017.

APEJ Region Critical in the Electric Parking Brake Market

The APEJ region is estimated to account for more than 25% market share in the global electric parking brake market in 2017, and this share is expected to grow by a massive rate, causing the APEJ market to grab more than 30% market share by the end of 2027. The rapid economic growth and increases in the sales of passenger car in China, India and South Korea is subjected to increase the demand for electric parking brakes over the forecast period.