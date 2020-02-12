Beverage Packaging Industry Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2027

HNY Research projects that the Beverage Packaging market size will grow from $119.8 billion in 2017 to $157.9 billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 4.7%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected to 2027.



The beverage packaging market has been growing in accordance with the advancement of the beverage industry. The effect of on-the-go lifestyle in the developing economies has up-surged the market for packaged food and beverages. Rise in consumer spending for fast moving consumer goods such as beverages has driven the market for beverage packaging. The global market is segmented based on type, material, and application. The beverage packaging industry is restrained by strict legislations regarding the packaging material used and their disposal. The demand for eco-friendly and recyclable bio-based materials is rising as a result of consumer awareness and stringent environmental laws.

By Market Players:

Alcoa Inc. , Amcor Limited , Ball Corporation , Crown Holdings, Inc. , Mondi PLC , Owens-Illinois Inc. , Rexam PLC , Reynolds Group Holdings Limited , Saint-Gobain S.A. , Stora Enso Oyj , Tetra Laval International S.A., , , , , , , , ,

By Material

Glass , Plastic , Metal , Paperboard , Other Materials

By Type

Bottle , Can , Pouch , Carton , Others

By Application

Alcoholic Beverages , Non-Alcoholic Beverages , Dairy Beverages , ,

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2023.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

