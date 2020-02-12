Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Information by Disease Type (Systemic Autoimmune Disease and Others), Localized Autoimmune Disease (Dot Blot, and Line Blot), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers)

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market accounted for USD 3300 million and expected to register 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is likely to experience an upsurge owing to the increased prevalence of autoimmune disease, surging awareness regarding autoimmune diseases, and rising expenditure on healthcare. The increasing spending on R&D activities coupled with the aggressive strategies adopted by the top market players like new product launches along with mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to contribute to the market growth across the globe. For instance, Abbott acquired Alere Inc. in October 2017 for USD 5300 million. The deal will enable Abbott to gain control over USD 7000 million diagnostics sales of Alere Inc. and also strengthen their position in the global market.

The increasing occurrences of several diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis are likely to influence the market across the globe. Several initiatives taken by the government regarding autoimmune disease diagnosis are further contributing to its growth. As per the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, approximately 50 million people from America are suffering from autoimmune related disorders. Such factors are likely to create immense opportunities to the growth of the market.

On the contrary, the surging false positive results along with the price war among the companies are the top barriers likely to vitiate the market growth to some extent during the appraisal period. Moreover, the dearth of education and experience of the lab personnel in diagnosing certain autoimmune diseases are further estimated to slow down the market growth.

Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to an increased prevalence of autoimmune diseases worldwide. Autoimmune disease is considered as a disorder where the body’s own immune system starts to attack the healthy cells in place of the foreign particles and disease-causing agents. Auto antibody test, antinuclear antibody test, complete blood count, C-reactive protein, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate are some of the tests performed for diagnosis of the autoimmune disease.

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmental Analysis

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been segmented on the basis of test type, disease type, and end-user.

By mode of disease type, the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been segmented into systemic autoimmune disease, and localized autoimmune disease. Among these, the localized autoimmune disease segment is likely to gain prominence owing to the presence of large procedure volume and higher patient awareness level.

By mode of test type, the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting, dot blot, double immune diffusion, line blot, counter immune-electrophoresis, multiplex immunoassay, immunofluorescence assays (IFA), agglutination, and others.

By mode of end-users, the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been segmented into diagnostics centers, hospitals, research laboratories, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market span across regions namely, Europe, America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the American region is predicted to command the maximum share in the global market. The region is likely to retain its pole position owing to the surging prevalence of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. Moreover, the rising financial support by the private organizations and governments coupled with the adoption of high advanced technology in this region is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. As per a report published by the Arthritis Foundation in 2017, around 91 million Americans were suffering from arthritis, 300000 of them were children.

The European region is predicted to occupy the second spot in the global market owing to the increased automation in the laboratories, rising healthcare industry, and strategies implemented by the top market players like mergers & acquisitions and product launches.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to expand at the fastest growth rate during the assessment period. The growth can be ascribed to the inflating population, rising private-public partnerships for the improvement of the healthcare sector, and surging prevalence of autoimmune disorders in this region.

Industry Updates

March 27, 2019: Eli Lilly is planning to partner with ImmuNext in order to study and develop a preclinical novel potential target for the treatment of autoimmune disease through an up-to-$605 million-plus collaboration.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market comprises bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-rad Laboratories, EUROIMMUN AG, AstraZeneca, Inova Diagnostics Inc., F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Myriad Genetics Inc., Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., and Trinity Biotech Plc.