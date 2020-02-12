Agadir, An Integrated Economic Hub and Locomotive for the Entire Region

In the framework of the Industrial Acceleration Plan launched in 2018, the King of Morocco inaugurated the City of Innovation and launched the Agadir urban development program.

Berlin, Germany., February 11, 2020 — In the framework of the Industrial Acceleration Plan launched in 2018, the King of Morocco inaugurated the City of Innovation and launched the Agadir urban development program (2020-2024) to make of the entire region an integrated economic hub.

The Innovation city will create jobs for young people and ensure the service of citizens. The urban development program, on the other hand, aims at consolidating the city’s positioning and strengthening its attractiveness, improving human development indices, promoting the living conditions of the population, particularly the inhabitants of under-equipped neighborhoods, strengthening basic infrastructure, and consolidating the city’s road network for better mobility.

The City of Innovation provides the Region with a technological infrastructure, encouraging entrepreneurship and the creation of innovative start-ups, the exploitation of the results of scientific research for the benefit of the economic sectors and industrial ecosystems of the Region and the transfer of technology and rapprochement between companies, R&D structures and laboratories for “Identification and analysis of natural entities”, “Biotechnology and health”, “Residue analysis”, “Climate change and sustainable development”, “Water, energy and renewable energies” and “LAB industry”.

This pilot project is equipped with new-generation platform including the installation of twenty structures, including 14 start-ups, three clusters (Agadir Haliopôle, Agrotech, Logipôle) and three support structures (Réseau Entreprendre-Agadir, Associations initiatives Souss-Massa, X-HUB).

In addition to the City of Innovation, the Industrial Acceleration Plan provides for the creation of a Technopark intended for SMEs and start-ups in the information and communication technologies sector. The construction works of this Technopark are in progress and the major works have been carried out at 95./.

The first phase of this zone is expected to provide investors with infrastructure that meets international standards and is competitively priced. Land is already allocated to 3 industrial projects totaling 2,016 direct jobs and an investment of MAD 461 million. It will be adapted to the service of investors and entrepreneurship, are being deployed and represent an overall land base of approximately 380 ha, including 305 ha for the Industrial Acceleration Zone.

This Industrial Acceleration Zone will also benefit from the North-East bypass expressway project, which will be carried out within the framework of the urban development program of the city of Agadir 2020-2024. This road will enable a direct link to be created between the Agadir-Al Massira airport, the Industrial Acceleration Zone and the port of Agadir. The industrial infrastructure will in particular be strengthened by the development of an integrated industrial park.

211 industrial projects are being monitored, with a total projected investment of 8.2 billion MAD, ensuring 29,222 direct jobs. 187 projects are either operational, being implemented or relocated to the new developed areas. They will create 19,346 direct jobs, i.e. 81 % of the targeted objective.

The Agadir region is currently witnessing the implementation of several structuring projects, especially those under the regional Program for the reduction of territorial and social disparities, the Industrial Acceleration Plan, as well as those of the agriculture, tourism and social and solidarity economy sectors.

