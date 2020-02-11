Recent Analysis on Global Air Quality Control Systems Market Research Report 2025

The latest report on “Air Quality Control Systems Market (Types – Fuel Gas Desulfurization, Electrostatic Precipitators, Scrubbers, and Fabric Filters; Application – Power Generation, Cement Industry, Iron & Steel Industry, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global air quality control systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

In 2018, Donaldson Company Inc. acquired BOFA International LTD. BOFA designs develop and manufacture fume extraction systems across a broad range of industrial air filtration applications. Companies operating in the manufacturing of air quality control systems are focusing on technological development and research and development to maximize the market share.

The increasing awareness among the population about the effect of air pollution on health drives the growth of the air quality control systems market. The air quality control systems are utilized to improve the overall air quality of the outdoor atmosphere contributes to the growth of the air quality control systems market. The increasing demand for air quality control systems from the medical and pharmaceutical industries propels the growth of the air quality control systems market. The rising demand for innovative technologies contributes to the growth of the air quality systems market. Government rules and regulations fuel the growth of the air quality control systems market.

The growing urbanization and industrialization affect the air quality worldwide stimulating the growth of the air quality control systems market. The air quality control systems are majorly used in the power generation industries that fuel the growth of the air quality control systems market. On the other hand, the declining number of coal power plants hampers the growth of the air quality control systems market. Moreover, technological advancement in air quality control systems creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the air quality control systems market.

Based on geography, the global air quality control systems market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global air quality control systems market. The rising industrialization and urbanization in countries like India and China stimulate the growth of the Asia-Pacific air quality control systems market. Europe is anticipated to be growing in the global air quality control systems market. The strict rules and regulations in Europe fuel the growth of the air quality control systems market in Europe.

Segment Covered

The report on the global air quality control systems market covers segments such as types and applications. On the basis of types, the sub-markets include fuel gas desulfurization, electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and fabric filters. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include power generation, cement industry, iron & steel industry, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Donaldson Company Inc., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., HAMON Group, Thermax Ltd., GEA Group AG, Siemens Energy, Daikin Industries Ltd., Indigo Technologies, and other companies.

