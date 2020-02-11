Piling Machine Market: Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2025

The latest report on “Piling Machine Market (Method – Impact Driven, and Drilled Percussive; Product – Impact Hammers, Vibratory Drivers, and Rigs): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global piling machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The piling machine market is highly fragmented with the presence of local manufacturers. Piling machine manufacturers are adopting strategic collaborations to expand their market share in the global piling machine market. The leading players in the global piling machine market are investing in research and technological development to promote innovations and product differentiation.

The rising infrastructural development in residential and commercial sectors drives the growth of the piling machine market. The increasing use of the product in residential premises, drilling platforms, manufacturing facilities, commercial structures, mining bases, wind farms, and power transmission plants contribute to the growth of the piling machine market. Availability of solar energy to produce electricity fuels the construction of power stations stimulating the growth of the piling machine market.

The growing expansion in transport, social infrastructure, hospitals, water, energy, government accommodations, defense infrastructure, and natural resources propel the growth of the piling machine market. The growing mining industry in countries with abundant mineral availability fuels the growth of the piling machine market. On the flip side, stringent rules by the government against noise regulations hinder the growth of the piling machine market. Moreover, development in technology to manufacture piling machines with low noise and vibration and improved machine efficiency creates new opportunities for the growth of the piling machine market.

Based on geography, the global piling machine market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is expected to have a dominant share in the global piling machine market. The rising urbanization in countries like India and China contributes to the growth of the Asia-Pacific piling machine market. Constructive government policies for infrastructural development in the Asia-Pacific region fuel the growth of the piling machine market in Asia-Pacific. North America is anticipated to grow in the global piling machine market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising construction industry in the U.S. contributes to the growth of the piling machine market in North America. Europe is showing growth in the global piling machine market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global piling machine market covers segments such as method, and product. On the basis of method, the sub-markets include impact-driven, and drilled percussively. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include impact hammers, vibratory drivers, and rigs.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as BAUER-Pileco Inc., AMS, Inc., BUMA, Piling, Inc., Kencho Kobe Co., Ltd., DELMAG GmbH & Co. KG, Ashok Industries, BSP International Foundations, Soilmec S.p.A., Watson & Hillhouse Ltd., and other companies.

