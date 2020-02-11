Global Green Power Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The latest report on “Green Power Market (Energy Resources – Solar, Wind, Biomass, and Small Hydropower; Equipment Type – Solar Energy Equipment, Wind Energy Equipment, Geothermal Energy Equipment, and Hydropower Energy Equipment): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global green power market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The leading players in the global green power market are Yingli Solar, FHP Bosch Group, Aquatherm Industries, Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Earthlinked Technologies Inc., Ormat Technologies, Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., Trina Solar Limited, Arka Green Power Pvt. Ltd., and other companies. Companies are adopting strategies such as merger, acquisition and new product launches that stimulate the market share expansions.

The rising government initiatives for the availability of green power drive the growth of the green power market. The increasing awareness about the use of environment-friendly sources of energy such as wind, solar, and others contribute to the growth of the green power market. The integration of renewable energy with equipment installations propels the growth of the green power market. Population growth, urbanization, and industrializations stimulate the growth of the green power market. The depletion of conventional reserves and growing concern for climatic change contribute to the growth of the green power market. Green power offers a proper balance of environmental stability and economic development. On the flip side, the low cost of utility default service and the number of entry barriers for new entrants restraint the growth of the green power market. Moreover, the development of solar parks and increasing awareness about the importance of using renewable energy sources creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the green power market.

Based on geography, the global green power market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global green power market. India and China are using green power as the main source of energy source. North America is expected to grow in the global green power market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing awareness of green power in North America contributes to the growth of the green power market in North America. Europe is showing growth in the global green power market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global green power market covers segments such as energy resources and equipment type. On the basis of energy resources, the sub-markets include solar, wind, biomass, and small hydropower. On the basis of equipment type, the sub-markets include solar energy equipment, wind energy equipment, geothermal energy equipment, and hydropower energy equipment.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Yingli Solar, FHP Bosch Group, Aquatherm Industries, Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Earthlinked Technologies Inc., Ormat Technologies, Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., Trina Solar Limited, Arka Green Power Pvt. Ltd., and other companies.

