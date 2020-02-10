International Medical Gases and Equipment Market 2019 Estimation and Forecasts up to 2023

Market Scenario:

Medical gases are the life-saving element that provides direct influence in maintaining the life of patients. Medical gas equipment are the supply systems used by hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries to create or distribute medical gases in the piping system. Few of the market growth factors are globally growing geriatric population coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of favorable government initiatives such as industry-friendly safety, and rising demand for point of care products & home healthcare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that, in the US, 6 in 10 adults have a chronic disease and 4 in 10 adults have two or more chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the global medical gases and equipment market growth up surging with a robust 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period, according to a new report. The global medical gases and equipment market was valued at USD 13 bn in 2017 and is expected to exhibit stable growth over the forecast period due to the growing medical gases and equipment market demand in various medical and research institutions.

The growing geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is also likely to be a major driver for the global medical gases and equipment market over the forecast period, as medical gases are majorly used in the treatment and management of chronic respiratory diseases. The rising demand for home healthcare is also likely to be a major driver for the global medical gases and equipment market over the forecast period. Increasing government support to initiatives enhancing the healthcare sector’s operations is also likely to be a major driver for the global medical gases and equipment market over the forecast period.

Key players:

Atlas Copco, Air Liquide, Praxair Technology, Inc., Airgas, Inc., Messer Group GmbH, AB Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., The Linde Group, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Amico Corporation, SCI Analytical, SOL S.p.A., Rotarex SA, GCE Holding AB, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. are some of the prominent players in the global medical gases and equipment market.

Segmentation:

The Global Medical Gases And Equipment Market has been segmented into product, application, and end user.By product, the market has been segmented into medical gases, medical gas mixtures, and medical gas equipment. The medical gases segment has been further categorized into nitrogen gas, nitrous oxide gas, oxygen gas, carbon dioxide gas, helium gas, and medical air. The medical gases segment spearheaded the market in 2017 owing to worldwide increasing patient hospitalization and a surge in the number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases.The medical gas mixtures segment is further categorized into medical laser gas mixtures, medical drug gas mixtures, sterilant gas mixtures, lung diffusion mixtures, blood gas mixtures, aerobic gas mixtures, anaerobic gas mixtures, and breathing zone monitoring calibration standard. The medical gas equipment is further categorized into air compressors, vacuum systems, flow meters, cylinders, alarm systems, masks, and others (manifolds, regulators, and outlets).

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into therapeutic applications, diagnostic applications, pharmaceutical manufacturing & research, and others. The therapeutic applications segment is further categorized into respiratory therapies, cardiovascular therapies, anesthesia delivery, and others.Based on end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and home healthcare.The Global Medical Gases And Equipment Market has been segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The medical gases and equipment market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European Medical Gases And Equipment Market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western Europe Medical Gases And Equipment Market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.The Medical Gases And Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The medical gases and equipment market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global medical gases and equipment market due to the domicile of key market participants, the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and target population, and growing elderly population & prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, asthma, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other non-communicable diseases. Europe is also likely to hold substantial market share over the forecast period owing to the presence of various associations, namely, the MGA (Medical Gas Association) and EIGA (European Industrial Gases Association), and federations such as the European Federation of Precision Mechanical and Optical Industries EUROM.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period attributed to the presence of large population base in countries like China & India, improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising spending on healthcare. The medical gases and equipment market in the Middle East & Africa would register the modest market growth rate from 2018 to 2023. Majority of the regional market is anticipated to be governed by the Middle East region due to increasing healthcare sector reforms.

Industry Updates:

In February 2019, Kitajima Sanso built a new medical oxygen filling plant in Myanmar. The plant is expected to begin operations in December 2019.

Browse More Medical Devices Reports @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/categories/medical-devices-market-report

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com