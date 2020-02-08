Waist Trainer Australia Clearance Sale: 11 Amazing Waist Trainers You Can Get At Affordable Prices

Looking for affordable yet amazing waist trainers? You’re in for a treat! Waist Trainer Australia is having a clearance sale, offering their best products at budget-friendly rates. Here are 11 high-quality waist trainers you can score at low prices.

Fat-burning Latex Waist Trainer with Zip. This waist trainer’s elastic fibre material provides the flexibility you need while you’re on your journey towards a flatter tummy. When you put this on during your workout, it also helps in burning more fat and in correcting your posture.

Women’s Underbust Latex Sport Girdle Waist Trainer Corset. This hour-glass body shaper from Waist Trainer Australia is designed to deliver its user the most comfortable waist-training experience possible. It is composed of three layers of fabric — the soft inner layer (91% cotton, 9% spandex), the mid-layer (100% natural latex), and the outer layer (80% nylon, 20% lycra and spandex). Its hook-and-eye closure (three rows) assures perfect wit around your waist.

Brocade 26 Steel Boned Heavy Duty Waist Trainer Corset Shaper. This corset waist trainer fits women with medium and long torso. It boasts several features — including 20 spiral steel bones, 4 rigid steel bars that support the back, 2 steel bars adjacent to front busk, topped off by a sexy lace design and a ribbon-style corset cord in the back.

26 Steel Boned Latex Waist Trainer. Promising to reduce 3-5 inches in your waist, this shapewear has three columns of hook-and-eye in classic design and 9 spiral steel bones that guarantee perfect fit and posture. Flexible and durable, this product is also effective when you do yoga or you’re burning fats in your postpartum belly.

Breathable Kardashian Waist Trainer – Black. Named after the clan whose female members tout enviable body figures, this waist trainer has an upgraded three-layer fabric: inner layer (96% cotton, 4% spandex), mid-layer (100% latex), and outer layer (nylon and lycra, spandex). Its black-coloured design is one of the site’s most popular finds.

Breathable Kardashian Waist Trainer – Nude. Available in nude, the breathable Kardashian waist trainer also features 3 columns of a hook-and-eye closure that allows you to adjust it to your current size.

Breathable Kardashian Waist Trainer – Blue. Coming in the colour blue, this shapewear offers high compression and maximum support while providing comfort to its users.

Breathable Kardashian Waist Trainer – Pink. The Breathable Kardashian Waist Trainer is also available in pink for those who want to exude sheer feminism.

Everyday Breathable Spandex Waist Trainer with Steel Bones – Black. Thanks to its mesh design featuring unique holes, this waist trainer is a breathable wearable that can help you move freely — whether you’re doing your daily routine or exercising in the gym. Its black colour adds a sultry appeal that can subconsciously prompt you to shed off some more stubborn tummy fats.

Everyday Breathable Spandex Waist Trainer with Steel Bones – Nude. The Everyday Breathable Spandex Waist Trainer also comes in the colour nude. As in its black counterpart, it touts a comfortable and elastic material that will give you the comfort you deserve while working your way to a slimmer body figure.

High Waisted Seamless Tummy Control Leggings. An in-demand offering from Waist Trainer Australia, this not-your-ordinary leggings is suitable for a gym workout, training exercise, running, jogging, cycling, and more. Soft and breathable, it’s composed of 90% nylon and 10% spandex.

