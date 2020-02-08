Adventurous Cruise Line Vacation For Seniors and Retirement

Oceania Cruises Launched Around the World in 180 Days with Cruise Ship. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime new experience, visiting several marvelous destinations around the world, doing fun activities, meeting new people, and many more.

Oceania Cruises Launches Around the World in 180 Days Cruise, a pleasant and memorable voyage. This delightful itinerary is designed for those who want to enjoy retirement rather than stay at home. Senior travel is beneficial to mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional health. According to research, taking three days of vacation will reduce stress levels. Travel abroad can make travelers open-minded and emotionally stable. Traveling keeps seniors moving & active and can make them more confident. Moreover, men are 32% less likely to die from heart disease if they take an annual vacation, and women are less stressed if they take a vacation at least twice a year. All these benefits can be obtained at Around the World in 180 Days.

Oceania Cruises is a leading destination cruising ship and has been sailing across the globe, visiting more than 450 ports around the world. Around the World in 180 Days is one of the packages offered by Oceania Cruises, a reputable cruise ship provider. The guests will enjoy Oceania Cruises’s Exclusive Prestige Package. This package includes Free Pre-paid Gratuities, a value up to $8,200 (for 180-day traveling), Free Onboard Medical Care, Free Laundry Services and the internet, Free Exclusive Shoreside Events, Free Visa Package, Free 1-Night Pre-Cruise Luxury Hotel Stay, Free Luggage Delivery, and Free Roundtrip Transfers.

Oceania Cruises will take travelers to enjoy new marvelous destinations around the world, meet new people., doing fun activities, classes, enjoy new cuisine, massages, learning new things, visiting several historic sites, harbors, and more. All the guests will be treated like a VIP guest, accompanied by crew members’ friendly service.

“We have wonderful services for our guests, we take our guests to new experiences, enjoying lavish lifestyles and complimentary amenities abound. The Around the World in 180 Days is your once-in-a-lifetime vacation and a life-changing exploration,” said Oceania Cruises Manager.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is a leading cruise ship provider. Around the World in 180 Days is one of their packages designed for one who wants to enjoy a new experience, traveling Around the World in 180 Days with Cruise Ship. This package is also suitable for seniors to enjoy their retirement. Doing some activities like traveling prevents seniors from dementia. Around the World in 180 Days will be departed from Miami in 2021. For more information about Around the World in 180 Days, please visit http://travel-planners-int.oceania.wvgcruise.com/.