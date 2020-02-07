Opportunities for the global automotive AHSS to reach $32.3 billion by 2025

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive AHSS (advanced high strength steel) market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The global automotive AHSS market is expected to reach an estimated $32.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production, reduction in fuel consumption, lower cost of AHSS materials than other lightweight materials, and stringent government regulations regarding CO2 emissions.

In this market, various types of advanced high strength steel, such as dual phase steels, martensitic steels, boron steels, and TRIP (Transformation induced plasticity) steels are used to manufacture various automotive parts. On the basis of our comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that dual phase steel will remain the largest segment. Dual phase steel is most commonly used in the structural applications where it has replaced the conventional high strength low alloy steel (HSLA). Dual phase steel has good potential for part weight reduction. It possesses good crash energy absorption and the ability to resist fatigue and improved formability.

Within this market, AHSS for passenger cars will remain the largest end use segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing production of small, compact, and luxury cars and increasing penetration of AHSS material per car to reduce the carbon emission and to increase fuel efficiency.

Europe will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of lightweight materials content per vehicle coupled with stringent government regulations to reduce the carbon emission.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of pre-oxidation for galvanizing AHSS and the development of third generation AHSS. ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp, POSCO, SSAB AB, and AK Steel are the major AHSS suppliers in the global automotive AHSS market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global automotive AHSS market by product type, vehicle type, application type and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report titled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive AHSS Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”. The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global automotive AHSS market by product type, vehicle type, application type and region, as follows:

By Product Type [Volume (Million lbs) and $M Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Dual Phase Steel

• Martensitic Steel

• Boron Steel

• TRIP Steel

• Others

By Vehicle Type [Volume (Million lbs) and $M Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicle

By Application [Volume (Million lbs) and $M Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Body and Closures

• Suspensions

• Bumper and Intrusion Beams

• Others

By Region [Volume (Million lbs) and $M Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

o The US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o The United Kingdom

o Russia

o France

o Germany

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Indonesia

o South Korea

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

This 250-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the automotive AHSS market by product type (Dual phase steel, Martensitic Steel, Boron steel, TRIP and Others), vehicle type (Passenger cars and Light commercial vehicle), application (Body and Closures, Suspensions, Bumper and Intrusion Beams and Others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by materials / product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the industry?