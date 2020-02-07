Global Malaria Diagnostics Market Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2023

The Global Malaria Diagnostics Market Expected to Garner a CAGR of 4.63% During the assessment period between 2018 and 2023. It is reported in a study released by Market Research Future (MRFR), that the market is positively influenced by a number of factors.

Malaria is a serious life-threatening disease caused by a parasite, transmitted by the bite of infected anopheles mosquitoes. Infected mosquitoes transport the Plasmodium parasite. When the infected mosquito bites you, the parasite is released into your bloodstream. Once the human body becomes the host for the parasite it travels to the liver and matures. After some days, the mature parasite enters the bloodstream and starts to infect red blood cells (RBC). Humans suffering from malaria frequently experience fever, headache, weakness, vomiting

A major factor influencing this growth is the increasing advancements in technology related to diagnostic tools and the proliferating demand for such treatments in malaria-endemic countries. Other factors driving the market growth are rising support from the government in terms of investment funds and an increase in the collaboration between the research centers and the industry. Malaria diagnostic tests play a significant role in identifying malarial cases, which thereby boosts the growth of the overall malaria diagnostic market size.

However, the lack of precise monitoring standards at developing nations, acts as a major factor constraining the market. The lack of awareness among emerging nations and work regulatory framework is of particular concern for both manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global malaria diagnostics market are Access Bio. Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Sysmex Partec GmbH, bioMérieux, Beckman Coulter Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Segmentation

The global malaria diagnostics market has been segmented on the basis of technology and end-user.

On the basis of technology, the market has been classified as rapid diagnostic tests, microscopy, and molecular diagnostic tests. The molecular diagnostics tests are segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

On the basis of end-users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, community healthcare, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas has been further segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European malaria diagnostics market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The malaria diagnostics market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The malaria diagnostics market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

In the malaria diagnostics market, North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share due to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies, the rise in awareness, the rise in growth of the healthcare sector, and due to favorable compensation setting for many surgical procedures. In 2016, global governments of malaria-endemic countries have invested USD 2.7 billion in malaria control and elimination efforts. The US was the largest contributor by providing USD 1 billion for the eradication of malaria.

The European market is expected to hold the least share due to the growing number of malaria-free countries in the region.

The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to account for the smallest share of the global malaria diagnostics market due to an underdeveloped healthcare sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities. Sub-Saharan Africa remains to bring an excessively high share of the global malaria burden on the Middle Eastern and African market. the region was home to 90% of malaria incidences and 92% of malaria deaths in 2015

The market share in Asia-Pacific is also projected to experience growth in the near future due to access to optimal treatment facilities and growing demand for advanced technology, better adoption rate, increase in disposable income, and rising medical tourism. The Asia-Pacific remains to be the second largest burden of malaria globally with 22 malaria-endemic countries accounting for roughly 28 million cases and 45,000 deaths every year. The WHO figures say that in the Asia-Pacific region, Myanmar, Pakistan, India, and Indonesia carry the highest malaria burden accounting for 89% of all malaria cases in the region.

