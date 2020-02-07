Duodenal Cancer Market Analysis 2019 Forecasts to 2023

Global Duodenal Cancer Market Research Report: By Type (Adenocarcinoma, Sarcoma, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Lymphoma), by Diagnosis (Colonoscopy, Capsule Endoscopy, Barium X-Ray, CT Scan, MRI), by Treatment (Surgery, Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

Duodenal cancer, also known as the small bowel cancer, are caused in the duodenum area of the small intestine. The global duodenal cancer market is expected to grow slowly over the forecast period. It is estimated that the global duodenal cancer market is expected to register a CAGR ~ 3.2% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Numerous factors such as the growing prevalence of rare cancers, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing, technological advancements and growing geriatric population are expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2018, GE Healthcare announced that it has entered into a long-term, strategic partnership with Roche Diagnostics to co-develop and market digital clinical decision support solutions. With this, the companies will initially focus on products that accelerate and improve individualized treatment options for cancer and critical care patients.

Moreover, favorable healthcare expenditures boost the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulation for product approval and the high cost of the treatments may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Key players

AbbVie, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Novartis AG, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, G E Healthcare, Agilent Technologies Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Bayer AG are some of the key players in the global duodenal cancer market.

Segmentation

The global duodenal cancer market has been segmented into type, diagnosis, and treatment.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into adenocarcinoma, sarcoma, neuroendocrine (carcinoid) tumors, and lymphoma.

The market, by diagnosis, has been segmented into endoscopy or colonoscopy, capsule endoscopy, barium X-ray, CT scan, MRI scan, and other tests.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The duodenal cancer market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European duodenal cancer market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The duodenal cancer market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The duodenal cancer market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Summary

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global duodenal cancer market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector, rising prevalence of rare and chronic disease and growing healthcare expenditure. According to an article published by, American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in January 2018, 67% of people diagnosed with duodenal cancer survive it for five years. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global duodenal cancer market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, availability of funds for research, and increasing healthcare expenditure. According to Cancer Research UK, 41,804 new cases of bowel cancer were reported in 2015 in the UK.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the market due to the presence of a huge patient population, continuously developing economies, rising prevalence of diseases and increasing government funding for the healthcare sector. According to a study published by the European Society for Medical Oncology in January 2016, there were 4.3 million new cancer cases in China in 2015.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share of the market. Majority of the market of this region is expected to be held by the Middle East region due to a well-developed healthcare sector and growing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

