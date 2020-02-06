Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Market Opportunities, Drivers, Manufacturers, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) Market: by Type (AVNRT, AVRT, PAT, WPW) Diagnosis (EPS, Echocardiogram, Holter Monitor, Event Monitor) Treatment (Physical Maneuvers, medications), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) Market Overview

Supraventricular tachycardia is a condition where there is a rapid increase in the heart rate that is caused by electrical impulses originating above the heart. Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, also known as PSVT, is a condition wherein the patient shows an irregularity in heart beating. People suffering from this disorder experience sudden and unexpected occurrence of rapid heart rate that start and stop without warning. A normal heart beats between 60 to 100 beats per minute, but the heart rate of a person suffering from Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia during an episode may exceed 150–200 beats per minute.

The prevalence of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) is unknown but is projected to be around several cases per thousand persons. But, a recent study conducted by Milestone Pharmaceuticals suggested that about 1.7 million patients in the U.S. were suffering from paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia since the last five years.

Key Players for Global Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) Market

Some of the key players in the Global Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) Market are GlaxoSmithKline PLC (U.K.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca PLC (U.K.), Teva pharmaceutical industries (Israel), Sanofi SA (France), Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), (Alcon) Novartis (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (U.S.), and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) Market

The Global Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) Market consists of regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region dominates the Global Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) Market. Besides, the occurrence of Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) is approximately 35 cases per 100,000 patients with a prevalence of 2.25 cases per 1,000 among the American population.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share for the Global Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) Market over the forecast period. Norway and Sweden are among the key countries within the European Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) Market. The subtypes atrial tachycardia and Atrioventricular Reentrant Tachycardia (AVRT) account for approximately 10% and 30% of the SVT cases, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging at the highest growth rate than any other region Globally. In the region, countries such as China and Japan are exhibiting high occurrence rate for heart disorders. The increasing demand for diagnostic outpatient surgeries has fueled the growth of the Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) Market in Asia Pacific. In India, the increasing healthcare services, availability of low cost of labor, increasing number of hospitals, and better access to technology drive the growth of this market.

