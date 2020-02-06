The latest report on “Timber and Wood Products Market (Timber Type – Cedar, Fir, Pine, Ash, Beech, Birch, Mahogany, Maple, Oak, and Other Types; Applications – Industrial Round Wood, Fuel Wood, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global timber and wood products market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

In recent years, timber structures in construction have become more popular in recent years. The ways people want to work and live are changing and driving demand for walkable communities, mixed-use developments and high-density housing in urban centers and the suburbs. Commercial clients are demanding new kinds of workspaces defined by openness and collaboration.

Multifamily owners are transferring those desires to the residential space with units featuring open floor plans and amenity-rich common areas. Timber has found a wide range of applications in various sectors such as construction, furniture, and energy generation.

The rapidly growing construction industry is the major driving factor for the timber and wood products market. Furthermore, increasing demand for paper-based packaging, growing used of furniture, increasing use of timber for railway sleepers are other driving factors of the market growth. The most important use of timber is in the pulp and paper industry.

This industry is constantly expanding and it creates an ever-increasing demand for timber. Timber is versatile, light, easy to install and can be worked with simple equipment. Timber has a wide variety of uses in construction and as an industrial raw material.

However, the availability of alternatives to timber is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, improved traceability and transparency in the timber logistics market due to the increasing adoption of blockchain technology is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, North America dominates the global timber and wood products market owing to the large use of timber and wood products in the United States followed by Canada. Europe is the second-largest market for timber and wood products. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR in the future due to the large use of timber in countries such as China & Japan. China Imports wood products from the US and Europe.

Segment Covered

The report on global timber and wood products market covers segments such as timber type and applications. On the basis of timber type, the sub-markets include cedar, fir, pine, ash, beech, birch, mahogany, maple, oak, and other types. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include industrial round wood, fuelwood, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, Canfor, Weyerhaeuser, Stora Enso, Georgia Pacific, Resolute Forest Products, Interfor, Sierra Pacific Industries, Hampton Affiliates, Arauco, and other companies.

