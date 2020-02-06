Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The latest report on “Commercial Beverage Blender Market (Type – Glass, Plastic, Stainless Steel, and Other Types; End User – Juice Bars, Hotels, Catering Companies, Clubs, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global commercial beverage blender market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

A beverage blender is an equipment mostly used in the laboratories or kitchens by lab technicians and chefs respectively. The blending equipment or container is generally made from glass, stainless steel or plastic. The food service establishments often offer a sufficient quantity of beverages along with smoother and fine texture.

There has been a recent hype in the market for the consumption of juices and smoothies, where commercial blenders are designed in a way that not only produces tasty beverages but also emits less noise and is computerized. In order to provide the best texture and taste, mostly food joints are preferring various commercial beverage blenders that have sharper blades for grind the hardest ingredient.

The global commercial beverage blender market is primarily driven by modern blender consuming less electricity and are more computerized. Moreover, health-conscious individuals and rising in the number of restaurants and foodservice outlets are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

However, generally, food joints buying second-hand blenders that do not deliver the desired output and are not in good condition are expected to hinder the demand for the global commercial beverage blender market. Nonetheless, the strategic alliances with other organizations will increase the sales network and enhance the product reach to have a rapid growth in the market is anticipated to create a new opportunity for the global commercial beverage blender market.

On the basis of region, the global commercial beverage blender market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest revenue share for the global commercial beverage blender market in 2018 owing have a significant amount of health-conscious individuals who prefer blended juices and smoothies rather than aerated drinks and alcohol.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest regional market for the commercial beverage blender market owing to a high adaptation rate after North America. The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a significant growth rate due to the rising restaurant and food-service an outlet in the region owing to the rising expenditure on food in the region in recent years.

Segment Covered

The report on the global commercial beverage blender market covers segments such as type and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include glass, plastic, stainless steel, and other types. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include juice bars, hotels, catering companies, clubs, and other end users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Hamilton Beach Brands, Vitamix, Ceado, Blendtec, Optimum, Waring, JTC Electronics, Rotor Lips, Keepsun Electrical (Guangzhou), and Sammic.

