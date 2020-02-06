Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease Market Opportunities, Drivers, Manufacturers, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) Market Research Report, by type (Sporadic CJD, Hereditary CJD), diagnosis (imaging, brain biopsy), treatment (opiate drugs, clonazepam, sodium valproate), end users (hospitals, clinics) – Global Forecast till 2023

Key Players:

Some of the key players for the global Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) Market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Sandoz International GmbH (Germany), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Apotex Inc. (Canada), Par Pharmaceutical. (U.S.), GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Medtronic (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), and others.

Market Scenario:

Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease or CJD is a rare, degenerative brain disorder which may lead to dementia and sudden death. The early stage symptoms of the disease include failing memory and lack of coordination followed by visual disturbances. As the disease progresses, mental deterioration becomes prominent leading to weakness of extremities, and conditions like coma. The CJD disease can be classified into three major groups, namely sporadic CJD, hereditary CJD, and acquired CJD. Sporadic CJD is the most common form of the disease and accounts for approximately 85% of the total reported cases. Increasing prevalence of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and growing geriatric population are estimated to be the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. In 2017, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke stated that approximately 300 new cases of CJD are reported every year within the U.S. Moreover, it has been estimated that the symptomatic onset of the medical condition occurs predominantly around the age of 60.

Additionally, according to the United States Census Bureau, the global geriatric population is projected to more than double and reach 1.6 billion from 2025 to 2050. Additionally, factors such as increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and extensive research and development by the market players will drive the market growth. However, lack of awareness, limited availability of therapeutics, and erroneous diagnostic results are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into sporadic CJD, hereditary CJD, and acquired CJD. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into imaging, spinal fluid tests, brain biopsy, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into electroencephalogram (EEG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (CT), and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into opiate drugs, clonazepam, sodium valproate, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research organizations, diagnostic centers, medical research institutes, and others.

Intended Audience:

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnological institutes

Government and Private Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Research Methodology:

Sources: National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, United States Census Bureau, Age UK, Indian Brand Equity Foundation, annual reports, press release, white paper, and company presentation

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global market for Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) market due to a huge patient population, presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, and market key players like Mylan N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Apotex Inc., and others within the region. Moreover, changing lifestyle and growing healthcare expenditure fuels the market within the regional boundaries of the Americas.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the global Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) market due to the presence of poor economies, and stringent government policies, especially within the African region. A majority of the Middle East & African region is estimated to be held by the Middle East due to the presence of developed economies like Kuwait, Qatar, Dubai, and others.

Get More Reports for Pharmaceutical at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/categories/pharmaceutical-market-report

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com