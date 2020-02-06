Care Management Solutions Market: Emerging Trends and Industry Outlook

The global Care Management Solutions Market size is expected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 17.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of technologically advanced solutions to reduce cost, paperwork, and duplication of testing, as well as improve safety and health are key factors fueling market growth. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases and growth in geriatric population are also factors likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Care management solutions are likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years due to availability of funding and higher incidence of collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. In May 2018, Allscripts announced the completion of its acquisition of HealthGrid Holding Company, a developer of enterprise patient engagement solutions. The acquisition signifies an expansion of the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform, which provides patient engagement solutions focused on connecting consumers with providers.

Further key findings from the report suggest: