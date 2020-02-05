Free Scholarships In UK

Government Funded Scholarships for International Students in the UK
Commonwealth Scholarships for Developing Commonwealth Countries
Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Scheme at UK Universities
British Chevening Scholarships
Marshall Scholarships
Privately Funded International Students Scholarships in the UK
Euraxess UK
CastleSmart Scholarship
For Indian students:
Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarships
Saltire Scholarships
For Pakistani students:
Charles Wallace Pakistan Trust Scholarships
University specific based scholarships in UK
Kingston University International Scholarships
Queen’s University Belfast International Scholarships
University of Nottingham International Scholarships
Rhodes Scholarships at Oxford University for International Students
Swansea University Undergraduate Scholarships
University College London (UCL) Scholarships
Aberystwyth University International Scholarships
Bristol University International Scholarships
University of Birmingham International Scholarships
Cardiff University Elite International Scholarships Clarendon Scholarships at University of Oxford
University of Edinburgh Global Scholarships
Gates Cambridge Scholarships for International Students
Imperial College London Bursaries and Scholarships
University of West London International Ambassador Scholarships
University of Westminster Scholarships for International Students
Major requirements to get these scholarships
Applicants must fulfill some certain requirements in order to qualify for these scholarship program such as:
Academic excellence
Leadership potential
A commitment to improving the lives of others
A good academic fit with Cambridge
Required documents to submit
Each scholarship offering organization or university require different types of documents which could be:
CV/Resume
Research proposal (PhD applicants only)
Statement of purpose*
References (academic or professional)**
Educational documents with attestation
Language proficiency proof
*Statement of purpose requirement
To properly write a statement of purpose, you must explain why you are applying for intended scholarship and how you meet the main criteria. Please do note this statement is extremely important as this would be used to shortlist the candidates who stand at same levels. So make sure before applying that what you write is 100% correct and well explained.
**References
You need to submit 2 academic references surely not from those who are your friends or family members. The referees must include that how they rate you for the chosen scholarship programs for example exceptional, strong or weak. It depends as per respective scholarship organization to either submit reference letter in a letter form or typing in the online portal.