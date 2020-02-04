Oral Thrush Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019

Market Scenario

Oral thrush also called as oral candidiasis is an infection of the mouth caused by strains of the Candida species. Candida albicans is the most commonly implicated organism, which occurs naturally in about 50% of the world’s population as a normal component of the oral microbiota. However, Candida albicans is an opportunistic pathogen and it accounts for about 50% of oral candidiasis cases across the globeand other strains of candida such as C. tropicalis, C. glabrata and C. albicans, account for over 80% of cases collectively. Increasing prevalence of HIV has increased immunodeficiency in the patient, which makes the patient more susceptible to dubliniensis and C. geotrichium. Furthermore, the infection is also detected in hospitalized patients, smokers, immune-compromised individuals due to diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and Down syndrome.

Apart from common Oral Thrush symptoms such as white layer of infection on the tongue and other parts of oral mucosa, it includes burning sensation, metallic, acidic, salty or bitter taste in the mouth, difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), and hoarseness of the voice etc.

Various factors affects the prevalence of Candida such as high humidity, and temperature. Females are more prone to develop the condition as compared to males. Moreover, people wearing dentures, consumption of high carbohydrates containing diet, suffering from xerostomia (dry mouth) are at a higher risk of developing oral thrush. Other factors affecting the market for oral thrush is age with newborns and aged population having the least prevalence while infants having the highest.

Market development represents the best strategy for the market growth. The market will witness exponential growth over the review period owing to advanced antibacterial mouth rinses and improving palatability and quality of oral hygiene products. The developing regions of Asia and the Middle East are attracting new players owing to less regional competition for the oral thrush product. Increase in risk factors such as high fat containing and sugar rich foods, growing screening, increasing infant population. On the other hand, the market may experience a slow growth on account of lack of awareness and misdiagnosis of the disease.

The global oral thrush treatment market is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 4.4 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players in the Global Oral Thrush Market

Some of key players profiled in the report are Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Stellar Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Wockhardt Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Bristol Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and others.

Segmentation:

The global oral thrush market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as pseudomembranous, erythematous, hyperplastic, and others.

Based on diagnosis, the market has been segmented as examination, biopsy, endoscopy, and others.

Based on treatment, the market has been segmented as anti-fungal, immune-modulators, and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the North America market dominates the Oral Thrush market. Factors such as the well-spread awareness among people towards the oral hygiene and healthcare along with the extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the health care and augmenting uptake of new products primarily in the US drive the market growth in the region.

The Europe market accounts for the second-largest market for Oral Thrush owing to the proliferation of healthcare sector, the presence of well-established players and growing healthcare expenditures in the region. Indeed, the resurging economy is the main driving force increasing the market value in the region.

Simultaneously, the presence of the leading global players in the region is some of the key factor substantiating the growth of the regional market. Witnessing a widening uptake of oral hygiene products across the region, the North America market for Oral Thrush is likely to continue its dominance throughout the assessment period. The North American market significantly contributing to the GDP is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe healthcare industry is currently booming given the increasing number of medical professionals and growing awareness in the region. Moreover, the high influence of media and the rise in the awareness regarding oral hygiene especially in the countries such as Germany and France drive the European oral thrush market.

The Asia Pacific Oral Thrush market emerging as the fastest growing market accounts for a substantial market share on the global platform. Factors such as the proliferation of healthcare sector in populous countries such as India and China substantiate the market growth in the region.

Furthermore, factors such as augmenting demand for high standards and high-quality oral care products along with the growing technological advancement are estimated to increase the market scope, boosting the demand for effective oral care treatments in the region.

Browse More Pharmaceutical Reports @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/categories/pharmaceutical-market-report

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com