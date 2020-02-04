Global Nutrigenomics Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on” Nutrigenomics Market (Product – Reagents and Kits, and Services; Application – Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Obesity, and Others Chronic Diseases): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The nutrigenomics market was valued at around USD 291.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach over USD 860 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2019 to 2025.

Nutrigenomics help in understanding how the entire human digestive system reacts to various kind of foods and an individual’s food intakes. The lactose-intolerant peoples experience uncomforted in their gastrointestinal tract after taking dairy products in the diet, whereas others taking or eating dairy food products without any problems. Nutrigenomics is the domain of science filed which to determine the interrelation between healthcare, nutritional diet, and the human genome. Government support for research and development, rising healthcare spending, advancements in technology, and rising demand for advanced diagnostic methods.

Essential Need to Control the Growing Number of People Suffering from Serious Health Issues Propel the Growth of Nutrigenomics Market

The nutrigenomics market is driven by the research on cancer stated that it based on individual nutrition it can lower down the susceptibility to cancer. Moreover, increasing the essentiality of nutritious food for the control measures for various cardiovascular diseases, obesity, malnutrition, and related ailments is also expected to drive the nutrigenomics market. However, low adaption rates and less awareness about nutrigenomics are anticipated to impede the growth of the global nutrigenomics market. Nonetheless, Nutrigenomics build a bridge within the genetics and their response to the diet taken is estimated to create a new opportunity for the global nutrigenomics market.

Changing Lifestyles and Growing Preferences for Healthy Diet in The Region North America Accounted to Hold a Dominant Share

On the basis of region, the global nutrigenomics market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America was accounted for the largest value share of the global nutrigenomics market in 2018 on an account of changing lifestyles and rising preference for a healthy diet in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth for the nutrigenomics on an account of large scale demand for beverages and functional food which will enhance the nutrigenomics adaption. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America exhibited sluggish growth for the nutrigenomics market owing to less awareness and less spending on healthcare.

Nutrigenomics Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the nutrigenomics market are Koninklijke, Unilever, BASF, DSM N.V., GeneSmart, Danone, Metagenics, Cell Logic, Nutrigenomix, Genova Diagnostics, WellGen, and many others.

