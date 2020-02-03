Urology Laser Market to reach a market size of $1.3 billion by 2025- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Urology Laser Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Urology Laser Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Owing to its different modalities and its minimally invasive surgical technique, the holmium segment dominated the urology laser market in 2018. Due to its advantages over Transurethral Resection Prostate (TURP), a traditional method, the thulium laser segment is expected to record significant CAGR of 6.1% during the estimation period.

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) market dominated the Global Urology Laser Market by Application in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. Due to the escalated number of patients suffering from stony concretions in the urinary tract and bladder, urolithiasis is projected to be among the fastest-growing segments during the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.1%. Stony concretions are caused by factors such as the acceptance of unhealthy lifestyles and facilities for improper sanitation.

North America was dominant in the overall market in 2018 and is projected to see significant growth in the future as BPH, urolithiasis, and other urology-related disorders are increasing significantly. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during (2019-2025). Given the increasing number of people suffering from urolithiasis and the consequential rise in lithotripsy procedures in the region, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Olympus Corporation, Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group), Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Lumenis Ltd. (XIO Group), Allengers Medical Systems Limited, and Becton, Dickinson and Company

Recent Strategies Deployed in Urology Laser Market

» Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Nov-2019: Olympus signed an agreement with RocaMed, an innovator of quality medical products. Under the agreement, Olympus will distribute the RocaFlow Double Chamber Pump System and Tubing Sets, which are used in urology procedures including trans-urethral resection of the prostate (TURP) and ureteroscopy for kidney stones.

Oct-2019: Cook Medical signed an agreement with Quanta Systems, a company that offers innovative laser systems for a variety of specialties. Under the agreement, Cook will distribute the comprehensive offerings of Quanta’s holmium and thulium laser systems in some territories. The company will make sure that the physicians have access to the latest laser technology for the treatment of their patients together with the Cook’s comprehensive line of disposable products.

» Acquisition and Mergers:

Oct-2018: Boston Scientific acquired Augmentix, a medical device company. Its portfolio includes the SpaceOAR Hydrogel System, which has been designed for minimizing the common and weakening side effects experienced by men after undergoing radiotherapy for prostate cancer treatment. The addition of Augmentix’s portfolio enhances the position of Boston in prostate health segment.

Apr-2018: Olympus signed a definitive agreement to acquire lithotripsy system design and production technology from Cybersonics Inc. The acquisition supports Olympus in driving growth in designing and producing competence in lithotripsy through adding its powerful urology portfolio to Olympus.

Apr-2018: Boston Scientific completed the acquisition of NxThera, a company that developed Rez?m system, a minimally invasive therapy (MIT) for patients with symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). NxThera became a part of Boston Scientific Urology and Pelvic Health business. The addition of NxThera’s portfolio complements the Boston’s urology portfolio that includes holmium laser platforms and GreenLight XPSTM Laser Therapy system.

» Geographical Expansions:

Feb-2018: Richard Wolf opened a new subsidiary in Singapore for expanding its healthcare services to Asia. The new subsidiary has been marked as the 15th subsidiary of the company.

» Product Launches and Product Expansions:

May-2019: Stryker unveiled a new visualization platform in its arthroscopy department. The platform includes Connected OR Hub and HipCheck, HipMap, 1688 Advanced Imaging Modalities (AIM) 4K Visualization Platform, which are designed for increasing the overall surgical experience in arthroscopy. This can also be used in laparoscopy, urology, ENT, colorectal, and gynecology.

Sep-2018: Boston Scientific announced the launch of LithoVue Empower™ Retrieval Deployment Device. This device would be used with LithoVue™ Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope and compatible nitinol retrieval basket for allowing the urologists in operating a basket and ureteroscope at the time of recovering kidney stones via flexible ureteroscopy (URS).

May-2018: Olympus launched EMPOWER laser portfolio line in order to deliver full range of capabilities in Ho: YAG lithotripsy specialized in fragmentation, dusting, and soft tissue ablation. The benefits of EMPOWER solutions include greater dusting capability, greater versatility, a stabilization mode, etc.

Global Urology Laser Market Segmentation

By Laser Type

Holmium Laser System

Thulium laser system

Diode Laser System

Other Laser Type

By Application

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Urolithiasis

Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)

Other Application

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Olympus Corporation

Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group)

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Lumenis Ltd. (XIO Group)

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Becton, Dickinson and Company

