Orthodontic Consumables Market is Expected to Register healthy CAGR till 2024

The Orthodontic Consumables Market is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The orthodontic consumables market constitutes an important part of the dental supplies industry and is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. As demand for maintaining a salubrious oral health and dental hygiene is becoming an increasingly important aspect globally, the demand for orthodontic procedures is gaining significant momentum. The market is witnessing notable growth owing to factors such as high prevalence of malocclusion, one of the most prevalent dental conditions worldwide; increasing use of dental services by the aging population; and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures. However, factors such as low access to oral health care in developing countries and the lack of access to oral healthcare facilities in rural areas are anticipated to restrain the growth. Segmentation of the orthodontic consumable market has been provided at the end of this document.

The brackets segment is estimated to lead the market because of its widespread use in fixed orthodontics, which has gained popularity, and this has resulted in tremendous overall growth of this segment. Self-ligating bracket segment is also anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period because of its increased treatment efficiency.

Another extremely important factor is “evolution.” As food habits are changing, the requirement for large bulky jaws is receding, which has led to smaller jaws in humans, and lack of space for 32 teeth in smaller jaw results in malocclusion. This is indirectly driving the orthodontic consumables market

Browse Details of Report @

http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/orthodontic-consumables-market

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest: